SiGMA Americas 2024 kicks off today in Brazil

With the presence of the most important players in the industry and a strong expectation about the growth of the LatAm market, a new edition of SiGMA Americas starts today.

Brazil.- SiGMA Americas 2024 kicks off today at the Transamerica Expo Center in São Paulo, Brazil with more than 10,000 delegates and over 300 exhibitors.

The event, which is considered one of the most important in the igaming industry in Latin America comes at a crucial time for the Brazilian gaming industry, which is eagerly awaiting the vote on Bill 2.234/23, which legalises casinos, bingo, Jogo do Bicho and online gambling.

This year’s activities kicked off yesterday afternoon (April 23) with a panel entitled “Women in Gaming: Powering Up and Driving Change” featuring leading female executives in the sector.

This was followed by a cocktail reception and, in the evening, the SiGMA Awards Americas, where Focus Gaming News won the “Best igaming Media of the Year” category, for the second year in a row. In addition, the CEO and founder of the media, Fernando Saffores, was nominated in the “CEO of the Year” category.

Eyes on Brazil and the region

The SiGMA Americas 2024 conferences scheduled for today focus mainly on the potential of Brazil and the region in general, the business opportunities and the challenges to be taken into account.

In a recent exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News, Eman Pulis, founder of the SiGMA Group, said: “Brazil is the gateway to LatAm – and I believe it has the potential to become the next big gaming hub. There’s certainly heightened interest. As doors continue to open fresh opportunities, everyone is eager to be the first to get a slice of Brazil’s untapped potential.”

The first debate of the day will be on developments in Brazilian state lotteries and will be followed by a panel on the impact of state lotteries and opportunities for new companies looking to enter the country.

Also scheduled for this afternoon is a talk on the impact of sports betting regulation in Brazil, both nationally and globally.

Throughout the two days, there will also be various conferences on responsible gambling, online gambling, the role of influencers, digital marketing and affiliate programmes. In addition, on 25 April there will be a panel on cryptocurrencies and payment platforms and another on emerging technologies such as AI and Blockchain.

Among the companies with a stand at this year’s show are Amusnet, Atlas-IAC, BETER, Betby, BetConstruct, BGaming, CreedRoomz, DATA.BET, EGT Digital, Endorphina, EvenBet Gaming, Fast Track, Galaxsys, Pragmatic Play, SA Gaming, Slotegrator, SOFTSWISS, Soft2Bet, Uplatform, WA.Technology, 1xSlots Partners and 1xBet.

Ivan Montik, founder of SOFTSWISS, commented on the new edition of SiGMA Americas: “This time, the event in São Paulo is not just a major opportunity for us to engage with both new and existing clients but also a chance to showcase our achievements in this market.

“We are not simply expressing interest in this market; we are taking concrete steps to address its needs. This includes establishing a local presence by hiring the best business developers and managers who speak Spanish and Portuguese, as well as creating a server infrastructure in Brazil to maintain our technical superiority.

“We understand that Brazil is a unique market, and we have prepared a special announcement for it. This will demonstrate our respect for the local community and affirm our role as an active participant in the local business landscape.”