White Hat Gaming names Steve Angelo as SVP of global sales

Angelo has more than three decades of experience in the betting and gaming sector.

US.- Igaming platform supplier White Hat Gaming has appointed Steve Angelo as its new senior vice president of global sales. According to the company, he will prioritise introducing commercial strategies that grow market share, elevate customer satisfaction and drive revenue growth while facilitating the company’s commercial expansion in targeted global markets including the US.

Angelo joins the company with three decades of experience in the betting and gaming sector over which time he has held roles at IGT, WMS Gaming, Scientific Games and OpenBet.

The company said that the appointment ensures White Hat Gaming is primed to capitalise on a period of sustained success in the US, where its PAM solution supports numerous tribal casinos and powers industry brands including Bally’s and Jackpocket, across regulated markets.

Phil Gelvan, CEO at White Hat Gaming, said: “I am delighted to welcome Steve to the White Hat Gaming team. Steve is an industry veteran and joins with invaluable experience from decades of working with some of the industry’s most accomplished B2B brands. We are confident Steve’s leadership and operational expertise will fuel our global business growth throughout 2025 and beyond.”

Steve Angelo, SVP of global sales, added: “White Hat Gaming is one of the most respected names within the gambling sector, and I am incredibly honoured to be joining such a talented and highly motivated team. The company has proven itself a leader within the industry, focusing on creating successful partnerships in regulated gaming markets worldwide. I am excited to carry forward these partnerships while expanding our relationships and creating value for all of our stakeholders within the White Hat Gaming family.”

Last year, White Hat Gaming appointed Justin Psaila as its new chief financial officer (CFO). Psaila has nearly two decades of industry experience. He worked eight years at Betsson Group and nine years in his last role as CFO at Gaming Innovation Group.