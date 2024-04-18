SA Gaming: “Without a doubt, LatAm is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world”

SA Gaming gears up for SiGMA Americas 2024, focusing on dynamic booth features, mobile-first approach, and new product launches, aiming to expand its influence in the LatAm market.

Exclusive interview.- In anticipation of SiGMA Americas 2024, Focus Gaming News caught up with a spokesperson of SA Gaming to delve into the company preparations, perspectives on the Latin American market, mobile gaming strategies, upcoming product launches, and its goals for the year.

How is the company preparing for SiGMA Americas 2024?

We are getting ready for the event. We are now confirming the details with the organiser and our contractor. We can’t wait to see our booth and visitors who will be attending the event.

What will be the most attractive feature at your stand at the expo?

We are having a really gorgeous canopy above our booth. It can be seen from afar – our corporate colour will be accompanied by huge logos printed on the canopy. Below the canopy, there is a huge LED screen above the booth, showcasing our major products.

For the most important feature, it has to be our display areas. Visitors will be able to try our products on desktops and smartphones of different platforms to see us in action. By trying our games on-site, visitors will have a better understanding of what we really do and it would be a lot easier for us to reach an agreement.

What is your perspective on the Latin American market? Recently, many companies have been focusing on it. What do you believe are the main attractive points of this market?

Growth. Without a doubt, LatAm is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world. Emerging markets are open to new trends and products, and grow really fast.

Mobile gaming in the region has experienced rapid growth. As long as there is huge growth, there are opportunities. We believe this is the reason why so many companies are now focusing on this market.

How do you manage to keep up with mobile gaming being one of the fastest-growing markets in the world, especially in LatAm?

Apparently, mobile gaming is taking over as the major platform. We now spend most of our efforts on mobile research and development. Our UI is now mobile-first, and our live broadcast is also mobile-first.

The development on the mobile version is now made as the initial version. By catering for the mobile environment, we strive to offer a gaming environment best suited to mobile devices.

What new products can we expect to be launched in 2024 by SA Gaming?

We are launching a series of Ultra Games this year. This covers some of our existing Live Games like Baccarat, Roulette, and Sic Bo. Ultra Games are surely bringing a lot of dynamics into these classics.

We are also bringing back some of our most popular titles back to our studio – this game is highly anticipated and will be launched in Q3 this year.

What are the main goals for the company for the rest of the year?

We strive to raise our influence over markets like LatAm and Africa this year. By joining various exhibitions and summits, other than making new partners and new business deals, we would also like to have a greater understanding of the trends and products favoured by these markets. We hope to develop new games that are tailor-made for clients and players in these regions.