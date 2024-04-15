1xSlots: “Brazil is one of our most active countries. We are very keen to maintain our position there as an industry leader”

In an exclusive interview, the company’s representatives reflect on expectations for SiGMA Americas 2024, challenges in Latin America, and the strategies to stand out in the industry.

Exclusive interview.- Ahead of SiGMA Americas 2024, 1xSlots representatives spoke with Focus Gaming News to discuss the company’s expectations, Brazil’s new landscape after the approval of Law 14.790, 1xSlots main goals for 2024 and its strategies to stand out in the gaming industry.

How important is the opportunity for you to meet industry representatives at SiGMA Americas and other events?

We’ve been operating in Latin America for many years now, and we were also one of the first companies to work with local influencers, so for us as a brand, meeting with affiliates who help ensure everything goes smoothly and that our brand grows sustainably is essential.

We’re also open to new partnership opportunities, so we’re also here to attract additional sources and types of traffic.

What strategies does the company plan to employ to cater to Brazilian players and the country’s newly regulated iGaming market?

Brazil is one of 1xSlots and 1xSlots Partners most active countries. We’re very keen to maintain our position there as an industry leader. We plan to actively develop both our advertising placements and our informational articles to build loyal, trusting relationships with our customers, which will benefit them and help our company evolve.

We’ve also organized tournaments with popular providers in the region for our customers, with plenty more tournaments in the pipeline. We provide stable, ongoing customer support in almost every language to handle customer inquiries at the drop of a hat.

With that in mind, our main strategy is to nurture customer loyalty and ensure stable operations in all aspects of our interactions with both affiliates and customers.

What new tournaments and prizes can we expect in Q2?

1xSlots plans to continue to expand with a wide range of tournaments and prizes. Customers can look forward to even more tournaments with a variety of leading providers in Q2. 1xSlots will also be holding an exclusive tournament, titled “Beach Drive”, with EUR 30,000 up for grabs this summer. Our team would also like to highlight that all tournament prizes no longer have any wagering requirements!

And let’s not forget the wide range of weekly promotions we run where customers can get exciting bonuses and promo codes to stack the odds in their favour.

Besides our tournaments and main promotions, we also hold raffles on the 1xSlots Instagram and Telegram accounts. Every follower has the chance to win an iPhone, an Apple Watch, or premium tickets to SiGMA Americas 2024.

As always, there are even more exciting battles and incredible mechanics to look forward to in future. And we’re going to have even more monthly tournaments and raffles as well as prizes!

We localize our promotional activities for players from Brazil to make their gaming experience as smooth as possible. Moreover, we’ve translated our website into Portuguese and now use the local currency and payment methods. We keep up to date with the most popular games in the region, so that we’re on the same page as our customers.

As far as Brazilian regulation policies go, we remain in close contact with our lawyers to ensure we meet any and all requirements. That’s absolutely essential for us.

What does the affiliate program offer that makes it stand out among other options?

All our affiliates benefit from our individually tailored approach. We offer an exhaustive range of marketing tools, weekly payouts, accessible payment methods, fast postback and API settings, and individual promo codes, promotions, and tournaments.

What plans does 1xSlots have for 2024?

We’ve got a lot of ambitious plans for 2024! This year we’re revealing two promising new locations. We’re gradually working on obtaining local licenses and organizing releases in new regions. We’re expanding our tournament and raffle offerings. We’re securing new providers to appeal to even more players. Watch this space!