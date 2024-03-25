BGaming collaborates with Brazilian artistic duo in ongoing creative project

Visitors can find out more about BGaming’s artistic collaboration and its creative games at SiGMA Americas on Stand D40 April 23-25.

BGaming has teamed up with street art duo, Clandestinos Art, ahead of SiGMA Americas in Brazil next month.

Press release.- igaming content provider BGaming has stepped up its support of local artists for its SiGMA Americas debut, building on its ongoing artistic collaboration project “When Art Meets Gaming” by making charitable donations for emerging creatives.

Having over 20 years of mural-creating experience, these two artists developed breathtaking interpretations of BGaming's much-loved characters from Elvis Frog TRUEWAYS, Aztec Magic Bonanza, Scratch Alpaca, Book of Cats MEGAWAYS™, Penny Pelican and Jogo do Bicho.

Visual storytellers Bruno Smoky and Shalak Attack, who make up the Clandestinos Art duo, bonded over their love of art and together developed a mural style that unifies both reality and the imaginary. This award-winning couple has gained international recognition with their unique artistic approach, techniques, and distinct subject matter.

Illustrations of BGaming’s game characters by Clandestinos Art will be integrated into a limited merch collection, branded gifts, and BGaming’s stand, which can be visited at SiGMA Americas in São Paulo from April 23rd to 25th.

As well as financially supporting Clandestinos Art, BGaming will make a donation of €10,000 to the A7MA Institute in Sao Paulo, which promotes street art in Brazil and supports young artists from the outskirts of the city. The game provider will also sponsor an activity to inspire children to enjoy art – they will paint murals together with art educators from A7MA Institute on the facades of their houses.

This latest partnership reaffirms BGaming’s ongoing commitment to supporting local talent, as it steps up its contributions by making a sizable donation to creative causes in Brazil.

Kate Puteiko, chief marketing officer at BGaming, said: “We are so pleased to work with Clandestinos Art for this vibrant new take on our most iconic characters, to be showcased at SiGMA Americas next month.

“Our artistic collaborations at key industry events have become a highlight for many attendees. This time, we are also pleased to donate to art charities in Brazil, as well as continuing to support our collaborators as always financially.”

Clandestinos Art said: “We are usually painting large murals on the streets, and this is how most people know our work, but it was a pleasure to collaborate with BGaming and create these game characters through digital illustration!

“For us, it was a great opportunity to dive into this medium and keep true to our artistic styles. Each of us should have created three unique pieces and then united them all on the final collage piece. This is the essence of how we work as Clandestinos Art, bringing the best of both of our styles and melting them together! Wishing the BGaming team all the luck in Brazil, we will be there in colours and hearts.”

Visitors can find out more about BGaming’s artistic collaboration and its creative games at SiGMA Americas on Stand D40 between 23rd and 25th April 2024.