Eman Pulis: “Brazil is the gateway to LatAm and I believe it has the potential to become the next big gaming hub”

Eman Pulis, SiGMA Group founder, sat down with Focus Gaming News to discuss the burgeoning gaming scene in Brazil and the exciting prospects for SiGMA America’s second event.

Exclusive interview.- The second edition of SiGMA Americas will take place in Sao Paulo, Brazil, from 23 to 25 April in an unbeatable setting with the presence of 10,000 delegates and more than 200 speakers.

Focus Gaming News spoke with Eman Pulis, SiGMA Group founder, about the expo, its networking opportunities and the booming market’s potential.

SiGMA America’s presence in Brazil this year is particularly clear. What are you expecting the atmosphere to be like at this second event?

It’s a pivotal moment for Brazil’s gaming industry. Our upcoming conference is poised to address the critical questions confronting companies as they navigate this new regulatory and cultural landscape.

Many newcomers to the region have also been eyeing the vast and lucrative potential here, so we have invited experts in everything from law and tax to payments and affiliation, policymakers and regulators, to contribute to the conversation.

Furthermore, we’ll explore the transformative potential of emerging technologies like AI and Blockchain.

Expect to hear insights from renowned figures such as social media luminary Negrete, super affiliate Ronald Lopes, and distinguished guests including Malta’s ambassador to Brazil and Chile, as well as the President of the ANJL. Notably, MMA champion Gabbi Garcia will participate in a press conference and engage in a meet-and-greet session.

In addition to quality content, we’ve elevated our networking opportunities with a range of side events designed to entertain and facilitate connections. Delegates can anticipate engaging in activities ranging from an exhilarating MMA fight night and a prestigious gala awards evening to VIP dinners and an unforgettable closing night party combining cabaret and casino. It promises to be an unparalleled experience for all attendees.

Have you seen increased interest this year because of the regulatory advances in Brazil?

Brazil is the gateway to LatAm – and I believe it has the potential to become the next big gaming hub. There’s certainly heightened interest. As doors continue to open fresh opportunities, everyone is eager to be the first to get a slice of Brazil’s untapped potential. Indeed, we are expecting to welcome 10,000 delegates this year – a significant increase on the estimated 7,000 in 2023.

What was the feedback like from the first SiGMA Americas last year?

Our inaugural event in Brazil was extremely well received and we gathered very encouraging feedback from delegates. The success was so high that we are returning this year with a second, bigger event and also plan to host several networking events there throughout 2024.

What new elements can we look forward to this year and how can attendees make the most of them?

Our official closing night party is going to knock your socks off! This year we’re hosting a cabaret and casino-themed event at the Tokio Marine Hall, with free-to-play game tables, sleek lounge areas, canapes and drinks, a burlesque show, and towards the end of the evening a top-notch entertainment lineup led by DJs Savage and SHe and DJ Enzo.

There will also be 2 award evenings taking place, as well as a Brazilian cooking masterclass on the 23rd. Visit our agenda on SiGMA.World for more information.

Networking opportunities have been put front and centre this year. Is this something that attendees asked for?

Networking opportunities are an important part of our event agenda and over the years we’ve become known for the quality of our events. It’s important to strike the right balance between play and work, giving delegates opportunities to strengthen new relationships and build business friendships in a relaxed and fun atmosphere.

With many travelling long distances to attend our event and with SiGMA taking place in so many beautiful locations, our side events ensure delegates get the most out of their trip.

Are you getting the sense of increasing community in the gaming scene in the Americas?

Absolutely! Brazil’s warm and friendly culture shines through, even when doing business.