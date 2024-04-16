1xBet: “Our goal is to create a product that will take a leading position in the market”

In an exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News, a company’s representative reflected on expectations for SiGMA Americas 2024 and the LatAm market challenges.

Exclusive interview.- Global bookmaker 1xBet has become a sponsor of SiGMA Americas 2024, one of the largest exhibitions dedicated to the gambling and betting industry. This year’s forum will take place from April 23 to 25 at the Transamerica Expo Center in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Visitors will easily find the 1xBet booth C60.

A company representative agreed to answer our questions about expectations from the exhibition, the advantages of the 1xPartners affiliate program, and the features of working in the regions.

How is the company preparing for SiGMA Americas, and what are the expectations for the exhibition?

We will be happy to present our innovative product, meet old friends, and offer favourable terms of cooperation to new partners. Our team will take an active part in discussing current issues in the development of betting and gambling and will also exchange opinions on the industry’s prospects.

We received the Sportsbook of the Year in LatAm award at the 2023 SiGMA Americas Awards and worked hard all year to become even better. The industry does not stand still and we always strive to set new trends in order to create a product that will take a leading position in the market.

What steps is 1xBet taking to expand its presence in Latin America, given the rising interest in sports betting and gambling games in the region?

The brand highly values its Latin American audience, constantly delights them with exclusive offers, and pays great attention to local sporting events. Football is the most popular sport in the region, and the company offers its customers the widest possible line for all popular national championships and conducts regular promotions for the Copa Libertadores and other tournaments on the continent.

According to our estimates, interest in sports betting and gambling in the region will grow, and we will do everything possible to ensure that players choose our product.

More than 3 million players visit the 1xBet gaming platform every month, who value our brand for the quality of services provided, reliability and a large number of profitable promotions. I am confident that these competitive advantages will help us win the trust of even more clients in Latin America.

How does the company plan to ensure its product meets Brazil´s new standards and demands regarding its new regulated market?

1xBet’s licence to conduct international activities was obtained in Curacao. Up to 70 per cent of the world’s gambling projects operate under this popular jurisdiction and undergo a thorough check for the legality and transparency of business before receiving documents. We strictly adhere to the legislation of the countries where we operate and over 17 years have gained a reliable reputation in the market.

We can confidently say that today, 1xBet meets all the requirements put forward by the Brazilian regulator. We will soon obtain a business licence and intend to strictly follow local laws and regulations, including active participation in a program to combat problem gambling. We want our clients to treat the game as a hobby and receive additional income rather than spending their last money on bets.

How did 1xBet leverage its recognition as the ‘Affiliate Company of the Year’ at the 2024 International Gaming Awards to enhance its product and provide more favourable conditions for partners seeking financial success?

We are proud to state that the Affiliate Company of the Year award confirmed the high level of services and earning opportunities provided by 1xBet. Today, our affiliate program brings together more than 100,000 entrepreneurs and occupies a leading position in the industry. Every month, the 1xPartners community attracts millions of users to the gaming platform, and this figure continues to grow.

Success is an endless source of inspiration, and our team works hard to provide our partners with even more favourable conditions. 1xPartners participants are guaranteed a lifetime commission of up to 50 per cent of each attracted player bets, the assistance of a personal manager, automatic payments, and a huge database of promo materials. At the same time, the conversion of registrations into deposits is up to 65 per cent, so our partners begin to earn money from the first days of participation in the program.

We invite summit visitors who own websites, popular social network pages, messenger groups, YouTube channels, forums, or blogs to listen to our managers’ offers and join the 1xPartners program, which will make their businesses even more profitable.

1xBet has many agreements with clubs, leagues, and athletes worldwide that increase brand awareness and help reach new markets. Can we expect more agreements like this to be signed this year in LatAm?

We consider Latin America one of our key markets and we are dynamically developing in this region. Over the past year, the company has entered into partnership agreements with a number of tournaments and clubs in Brazil, Chile, and Peru, and the legendary MMA fighter Jose Aldo and Tokyo Olympic champion footballer Paulinho have become brand ambassadors. Sponsorship helps promote a brand and strengthens its reputation, so you’ll be hearing about new 1xBet celebrity partners in the near future.