BetConstruct to display its products and services at SiGMA Americas

The company will showcase its range of services at the expo in Sao Paulo, Brazil from April 23-25.

Press release.- BetConstruct is heading to SiGMA Americas in Sao Paulo, Brazil from April 23-25.

SiGMA Americas is a major event focusing on igaming with 10,000 delegations and more than 200 professional speakers. This event serves as an exceptional platform for participants to present their innovative offerings, engage with fellow industry leaders, and establish new business relationships.

BetConstruct stated that it will introduce its cutting-edge products and solutions to the growing Brazilian market at the upcoming event. As a provider of online igaming solutions, the company will showcase its comprehensive range of services to all attendees, offering diverse solutions tailored to meet their specific needs and preferences.

Moreover, BetConstruct pointed out it will demonstrate “its newest Spettacolare offer by Mr. First, which is a fleeting opportunity to maximise user profits and explore the potential of FTN.”

Attendees of the event can find BetConstruct in the Transamerica Expo Center at Stand O60, where they will have the opportunity to gain a comprehensive understanding of BetConstruct’s products and solutions.