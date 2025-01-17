BetConstruct becomes the first igaming company to offer both B2B and B2C licences in Canada through affiliate entity

This achievement was made possible by obtaining a direct licence authorisation from the Tobique First Nation in Canada.

Press release.- BetConstruct announces a significant milestone in the gaming industry. Through its affiliate entity, BetConstruct has become the first igaming company authorised to facilitate the issuance of both Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Consumer (B2C) licences. This remarkable achievement was made possible by obtaining a direct licence authorisation from the Tobique First Nation in Canada.

The Tobique First Nation, renowned for its innovative and forward-thinking regulatory approach, has entrusted BetConstruct’s affiliate entity with the authority to oversee applications and facilitate the issuance of licenses from its jurisdiction. This partnership underscores shared values of innovation, transparency, and a commitment to responsible gaming practices.

Redefining the igaming industry

This historic development places BetConstruct at the forefront of the Canadian igaming market, redefining the opportunities available to gaming operators. By leveraging its affiliate entity’s licensing capabilities, BetConstruct empowers businesses to navigate a streamlined and transparent regulatory environment, unlocking new opportunities for growth and innovation.

Driving innovation and responsibility

Vigen Badalyan, co-founder of BetConstruct said: “At BetConstruct, we’ve always strived to push the boundaries of what’s possible in igaming. This landmark achievement with the Tobique First Nation reflects our unwavering dedication to creating opportunities for our partners while upholding the highest standards of responsibility and integrity in gaming.”

The issuance of dual licences under the watchful eye of BetConstruct’s affiliate not only highlights BetConstruct’s commitment to supporting its partners but also reinforces the company’s role as a trusted leader in the global igaming landscape.

Shaping the future of iGaming

This milestone signals a new era for regulated igaming, as BetConstruct takes bold steps to establish a robust ecosystem for operators and consumers alike. With its direct licence authorisation from the Tobique First Nation, BetConstruct is setting a new standard for innovation, consumer protection, and sustainable growth in Canada and beyond.