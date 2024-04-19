Chuck Robinson, BETER: “LatAm offers immense potential for the betting sector”

BETER`s chief revenue officer spoke with Focus Gaming News about the expectations ahead of SiGMA Americas, the company’s goals and priorities for 2024, and the promising potential of the LatAm market.

Exclusive interview – Chuck Robinson, chief revenue officer at BETER, granted Focus Gaming News an exclusive interview to discuss the upcoming SiGMA Americas, plans for international expansion, the growth of BETER’s Setka Cup and ESportsBattle tournaments, achievements in 2023, and main goals for this year.

How have the first months of 2024 been for BETER?

The first quarter of the year proved to be highly fruitful for BETER. We kicked off the year with our participation in ICE London, where we showcased our latest innovations in esports and sports content, along with dedicated solutions. We received positive feedback from visitors regarding our product portfolio, especially our Setka Cup and ESportsBattle tournaments, indicating that we are heading in the right direction.

A few weeks ago, we were honoured as the Best Esports Service Provider in CEE 2024 at the GamingTECH Awards, affirming the high quality of our products and the expertise of our dedicated team, which includes hundreds of specialists working tirelessly to deliver the best fast-paced content in the industry.

We have also begun the integration of our content into the offerings of several prominent partners across Europe, Africa, and other key regions. Many of them will be providing their bettors with our content in the coming weeks.

In addition to product developments and increasing our brand awareness, we have been focused on enhancing our team by onboarding highly experienced managers. Consequently, we kicked off the year by welcoming a new executive to lead one of our teams. More information about this will be provided later.

In summary, I’d like to encourage readers to stay tuned as many more exciting updates from BETER are expected to come this spring.

After an intense year in 2023 signed by new agreements and launches, what plans and objectives does BETER have for this year?

In 2023, BETER completed incredibly productive work, conducting over 110,000 sports events and more than 370,000 esports events, surpassing the expectations of next-gen bettors. All these events were provided with 24/7 live streaming, live data, and odds.

Our diverse offerings enabled us to forge partnerships with leading companies in the industry, including Novibet, Betsson, Superbet, Kaizen Group(Stoiximan and Betano), and others.

This year, we have devised a plan to significantly strengthen our positions as a premium esports and sports content provider worldwide, which involves continuously enhancing our existing offerings, forging partnerships with sportsbooks and providers in new regions, and incorporating new disciplines into our portfolio, as well as solidifying our position as an official content provider that caters to the needs of our partners and their bettors.

Entering 2024, we continue to strengthen our sought-after and well-recognized sports portfolio, which features such titles as the Setka Cup table tennis tournaments, the basketball league BSKT Cup, and Ping Pong Point tournaments. And of course, our wildly popular ESportsBattle tournaments, that include eFootball, eBasketball, eHockey, and CS2 events. Additionally, we provide esports odds based on official data for over 400 international esports tournaments across CS2, Dota 2, League of Legends, Valorant, and various other popular titles.

A primary objective for the entire BETER company is to advance our international expansion plans. That’s why we are diligently working to secure licenses and approvals in key regulated markets such as the US and are collaborating closely with partners to deploy our content in regions like LatAm and Africa.

Though our combined ESportsBattle and Setka Cup brands offer an industry-high 45,000+ events per month, we continue to allocate resources to bolster these brands. Currently, we are actively working on launching our table tennis arenas and tournaments in new regions that are localised to our areas of expansion in alignment with our expanding partner portfolio.

Furthermore, we are soon set to unveil our upgraded iFrame and Managed Trading Services (MTS), designed to enhance operational efficiency and market penetration for our clients. MTS empower clients to offer bettors our in-house tournaments and access to over 60,000 pre-match and live events throughout the year.

Maintaining integrity remains a paramount for us. Our robust policies, education program, and whistleblowing platform have resulted in just 0.01 per cent of events being investigated for suspicious activity.

BETER is a company that has quickly identified shifts in player trends by focusing on fast-betting content. Why do you believe it is so important to offer content of this kind?

We are dedicated to fast-betting content and to crafting products and experiences that resonate with the next generation of players. This youthful audience craves instant results around the clock. To cater to their preferences, we have chosen to offer content that enables them to wager whenever they desire. Currently, we arrange over 45,000 events monthly across 8 sports and esports disciplines, reaching audiences in over 150 countries.

Fast-paced gameplay lies at the heart of our offerings and is ingrained in BETER’s DNA. In addition to our content portfolio, we offer fast markets that can be settled within 30 seconds to a few minutes. Whether it’s predicting the next table tennis serve or the next score in eFootball, we ensure rapid action and swift bet settlements.

Today’s bettors are unwilling to wait 90 minutes for a football match to conclude to ascertain the outcome of their bets; they expect results in closer to 90 seconds. With BETER, players are able to place tens of bets within that 90-minute time frame, increasing their overall turnover and spending more time actively engaged with the sportsbook.

BETER was recently present at the SBC Summit Rio and will attend SiGMA Americas. What significance do these events hold for you in Latin America? What are your plans for SiGMA Americas?

BETER has established sustainable long-term relationships with companies operating in Latin America. Our products are accessible to local bettors through collaborations with a wide array of partners, including Altenar (for instance, EstrelaBet sportsbook), Novibet, Superbet, Kaizen Gaming (Betano sportsbook), and others.

SBC Summit Rio and SiGMA Americas are major events focusing on iGaming in the LatAm market. At the former, we witnessed the tremendous growth of the Brazilian market, with over 40 companies vying for gaming licenses. The latter will host over 10,000 delegates. These events serve as exceptional platforms for participants to present their innovative offerings, engage with industry leaders, and establish new business relationships.

BETER’s delegation will attend the upcoming event to introduce its cutting-edge products and solutions, reinforcing our commitment to the LatAm market by forging new partnerships and fostering those we have already developed with the likes of EstrelaBet, Betano, and Superbet.

Why do you think that, in recent years, the Latin American market has captured the interest of many companies?

Latin America has long been in the global igaming spotlight, fueled by its fervent football culture, particularly prominent in countries like Brazil and Argentina. The populace’s deep passion for sports translates into a robust demand for sports betting services, driven by their unwavering support for their beloved teams. With a population exceeding 670 million, LatAm offers immense potential for the betting sector.

In recent years, several countries have actively developed or enhanced legislation to regulate the industry. Brazil’s ongoing efforts to finalize its regulatory framework serve as a notable example of this trend. Such initiatives foster a more conducive environment for businesses and attract investment to the region.

Furthermore, there is a burgeoning opportunity within esports, with numerous bettors and fans deeply engaged in games like League of Legends and Dota 2. As the next generation comes of age the esports community expands and draws in more players seeking entertainment, the demand for esports betting and tournaments continues to rise.

In summary, the igaming sector in Latin America is poised for substantial expansion in the coming years. With an increasing number of countries legalizing and regulating it, a surge in demand for betting is anticipated.