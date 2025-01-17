Hard Rock Bet becomes Miami Heat’s official sportsbook

The firm will offer exclusive promotions for the basketball team’s fans at the Kaseya Center and throughout Florida.

US.- Hard Rock Bet has become a partner and official sportsbook of the Miami Heat. The sportsbook will elevate game days with exclusive promotions and offers for the basketball team’s fans at the Kaseya Center and throughout Florida.

The multi-faceted partnership includes co-marketing elements with marquee signage, digital campaigns and in-game entertainment. It also includes the launch of the Hard Rock Bet Heat Club, a free, opt-in club for fans to receive special promotions.

Hard Rock Bet players will enjoy experiences at Kaseya Center and exclusive VIP access to off-site events. Operated by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, Hard Rock Bet is Florida’s only legal sportsbook.

Glen Oskin, vice president of corporate partnerships for the Miami Heat, said: “Hard Rock Bet is the preeminent sportsbook on the market. This is a perfect union of two well-established Florida brands coming together to deliver fans a new level of fun and excitement through some truly innovative experiences.”

Nick Menas, Hard Rock Bet’s managing director of corporate strategy, added: “We’re excited to roll with the Heat to engage basketball fans in South Beach and beyond and create unforgettable moments for our players. From exclusive experiences to unparalleled access, we’re bringing our players closer to the action and elevating the way fans connect with the Heat.”

Seminole Tribe of Florida reaches deal over online sports betting

Last year, Seminole Tribe of Florida leaders announced an agreement with pari-mutuel companies to end litigation over a 2021 deal that gave the tribe statewide control over online sports betting. The agreement was reached with West Flagler Associates and its owner Isadore Havenick, Bonita-Fort Myers Corp and Southwest Florida Enterprises.

The Seminole Tribe of Florida and West Flagler Associates have agreed to promote jai alai betting on the Seminole’s Hard Rock Bet app from 2025. As part of the deal, West Flagler has committed to halting all legal challenges against the Seminole Tribe’s gaming operations.