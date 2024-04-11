Lidiia Vakulenko, Atlas-IAC: “We solidify our position as one of the top igaming providers and commit to peak performance daily”

Lidiia Valulenko, COO at Atlas-IAC, shares insights on the company’s customized igaming solutions, strategies for emerging markets, and recent industry recognitions.

Exclusive interview.- In an exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News, Lidiia Valulenko, chief operating officer at Atlas-IAC offers a glimpse into the company’s unique approach in the igaming sector.

Explore Atlas-IAC’s triumphs, challenges, and visionary plans for markets such as LatAm, Eastern Europe, Africa, and South-East Asia; discover how Atlas-IAC is redefining the igaming experience with its bespoke services and customer-centric solutions.

What sets Atlas-IAC apart in the industry’s gaze? How do your solutions distinguish themselves amidst the competition?

At Atlas-IAC, our distinctiveness lies in our dedication to delivering fully customized igaming solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each partner. Unlike generic providers who churn out cookie-cutter solutions, every product we create is developed to be individual and exceptional. For example, what resonates in Africa may not necessarily translate to success in the LatAm market.

We specialize in delivering comprehensive and customizable solutions tailored to the unique needs of our partners. Our platform boasts a range of innovative features and functionalities designed to enhance user experience, maximize engagement, and drive revenue growth. Atlas-IAC offers Sportsbook API integration, White Label, Turnkey, and Retail solutions.

Our in-house developed Sportsbook API gives us full control over features and enables us to make rapid and sustainable improvements. Features like Personal Odds Boost and Clever Margin allow for unique customization tailored to our partners’ diverse needs.

The Atlas-IAC platform peaks with over 100,000 online players, 30,000 player logins per minute, 50,000 settled bets per minute, 350,000 casino spins per minute, and hosts more than 700 live events. Our robust, scalable, and reliable igaming platform supports the growth of our partners’ businesses by ensuring 99.9 per cent uptime, which is one of the best in the industry.

We take care of the partners’ business, providing 24/7 support and risk control, and the flexibility of the platform, the availability of a large number of tools allows them to create a special and unique product.

We believe in true personalization, for both players and clients alike. We provide our partners with high-tech features tailored to the specific requirements of the market, target audience, and player preferences.

How does Atlas-IAC differentiate its approach from other providers when navigating the complexities of emerging markets?

Atlas-IAC navigates the complexities of emerging markets through a combination of tailored strategies, deep local insights, and a commitment to sustainable growth.

Atlas-IAC prioritizes comprehensive market research to gain a nuanced understanding of the cultural, economic, and regulatory landscape of each target market. This allows us to develop customized strategies that align with the specific needs and dynamics of that market.

We understand that regulatory shifts can be complex and challenging to navigate, especially in emerging markets, for example LatAm. That’s why we’ve assembled a group of top-tier experts, equipped with the expertise needed to conduct comprehensive deep dives into these changes.

Our mission is clear: to provide actionable intelligence that enables our partners to stay ahead of the curve and maintain compliance amidst a dynamic regulatory landscape. By leveraging our insights, businesses can not only mitigate risks but also seize opportunities for growth and expansion in the region.

At Atlas-IAC, we emphasize building strong local partnerships and networks. Our differentiated approach enables us to navigate emerging markets with agility, insight, and integrity.

What milestones achieved by Atlas-IAC do you find most gratifying?

One of the most gratifying milestones achieved by Atlas-IAC has been our recognition as a leader in the sportsbook platform industry. We are immensely proud of being recognized by EGR.B2B Awards, SBC Awards, SiGMA Americas Awards, and SiGMA Europe Awards. These accolades serve as a testament to our relentless commitment to excellence and innovation in the field.

Moreover, our recent triumph at the 2024 GamingTECH CEE Awards holds particular significance for us. Atlas-IAC was not only distinguished as the absolute winner in the ‘Best Sports Betting Provider’ category but also recognized as the ‘Rising Star in Sports Betting Technology’ for Central and Eastern Europe. This dual recognition reaffirms our dedication to pushing boundaries and setting new standards in sports betting technology.

These milestones are not just awards; they represent the culmination of our team’s hard work, dedication, and unwavering focus on delivering cutting-edge solutions to our partners. They inspire us to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation and excellence, driving us to even greater heights in the dynamic world of sportsbook platforms.

What future initiatives have you outlined for the upcoming months and beyond?

We solidify our position as one of the top igaming providers and commit to peak performance daily. One of our primary focuses is the full integration and establishment of our presence in key target markets, including LatAm, Eastern Europe, Africa, and South-East Asia. Building upon our current successes, we are dedicated to deepening our roots in these regions, leveraging our robust and scalable igaming platform to attract more partners and deliver exceptional value.

In addition to market expansion, we are gearing up for an active year of industry engagements, with plans to participate in various trade shows, conferences, and industry events. We recognize the importance of networking and showcasing our solutions, and we are fully prepared to seize every opportunity to do so.

Our goal is to engage with stakeholders and decision-makers in our target markets, fostering relationships and demonstrating why Atlas-IAC is an excellent choice for partnership.

Our schedule included key events such as ICE London, SiGMA Africa in Cape Town, and the Prague Gaming & Tech Summit, followed by engagements in Amsterdam, Lisbon, Manila, and many more. These events serve as platforms for us to share insights, exchange ideas, and stay ahead of industry trends. Stay tuned for updates as we embark on this exciting journey of growth and expansion.