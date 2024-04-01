Zdenek Llosa, Endorphina: “LatAm is in the focus, and we consider it a fertile territory for the growth of our company”

SiGMA Americas is around the corner and Focus Gamnig News sat down with Zdenek Llosa, senior partnership manager of Endorphina and he talked about the show, what they expect from it and their plans in 2024.

What does Endorphina expect for SiGMA Americas, and what does it mean to meet the industry at the event?

Travelling to Sao Paulo is an excellent opportunity to meet current partners and engage in new business opportunities. We are quite excited to attend SiGMA Americas this year with a robust catalogue of 150+ slot games available in more than 30 markets.

What do you consider will be the main topics that will be discussed in this edition of SiGMA?

The dizzying rise of online betting in Brazil has brought with it the urgent need for regulation, and the Betting Law fulfils that role. We expect to have a vast number of conversations with current partners about how to approach the market and listen to their needs. We also are looking for new opportunities from operators looking for quality and localized content.

What do you think are the main challenges and opportunities within a giant market like the Brazilian?

Having a good understanding of the market’s needs and providing localized content is one of Endorphina’s priorities when developing slot games. Brazil has a huge population and a high mobile penetration of 80%, which provides a huge platform seeking quality entertainment.

How do you see the development of the iGaming market in the last months, especially in Latin America?

For Endorphina, as for the entire industry, LATAM is in the focus, and we consider it a fertile territory for the growth of our company. We know that by doing things well and with the help of our partners, we will be able to replicate the success obtained in other countries and regions. Right now, we have a wide selection of games certified for the jurisdictions of Colombia and Buenos Aires (City and Province), which makes us an important player in those regulated markets. Furthermore, we also continue to pay close attention and are aware of emerging opportunities in countries such as Brazil, Peru, Mexico, and Chile.

Endorphina is one of the first online slot providers authorized to offer their games in the newly regulated market of Peru. What does this achievement mean to the company?

Each new jurisdiction our team efficiently accomplished to comply is quite remarkable. In the past 3 years, Endorphina managed to add 20 new markets, and the list constantly grows. Adding Peru and being fully registered with Mincetur shows our full commitment to providing quality and reliable content within a regulated space.

Are you planning to continue your expansion in new markets in the region in 2024?

Absolutely! We have big news to announce shortly for our content to be available in new markets. We also have certified our Bonus Pop for more games in specific jurisdictions available as an excellent engagement tool in-game.