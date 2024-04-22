EGT Digital to take part in SiGMA Americas for the very first time in 2024 edition

The company will showcase its igaming solutions at stand B110.

Press release.- EGT Digital is ready for its first participation in SiGMA Americas 2024, which will be held in Sao Paulo on 24 and 25 April. Visitors to the exhibition will have the opportunity to enjoy the company’s wide range of iGaming solutions at stand B110.

EGT Digital’s gaming world will be presented by the jackpot bestsellers Bell Link, Clover Chance, High Cash and Single Progressive Jackpot, containing more than 100 in-house developed slot titles. The latest cascade additions to Clover Chance Sugar Duke and Aztec Rush will stand out among them, captivating the guests with their eye-catching graphics and numerous options for winning and entertainment.

Mr. Sugar Duke and his sweet companions will take players on a dizzying tour in Fun-fair, full of countless bonuses and nice surprises.

Aztec Rush will reveal the world of the eponymous ancient civilization and will challenge the adventurers to win Emperor’s gold, while the toppling reel feature adds even more thrill to the game with its promises of hidden treasures.

The fans of instant winnings will be able to try their luck with EGT Digital’s instant games, well-known for their original design, classic rules and smooth gameplay.

The guests will also have the opportunity to see EGT Digital’s in-house developed all-in-one betting platform X-Nave, which gives the technology and tools operators need to build a successful and competitive iGaming business. Its 4 main modules: CRM Engine, Sport product, Casino aggregator and Payment Gateway, can be both part of the turnkey solution or operate independently, as they allow integration with developments of third-party providers.

The CRM Engine provides a wide diversity of player management tools and bonus features. The visitors will get acquainted with multiple options for bonus campaigns. A completely new type of tournament based on a competitive principle will be at their disposal too, as well as the updated loyalty program and player journey tools.

EGT Digital’s Sport product includes competitive sports and esports coverage, virtual gaming, reliable real-time betting data, and a huge number of markets. It will show its latest upgrades, providing operators with different tools to enhance their customers’ experience such as the in-house developed Feed aggregator, the Bet Builder for pre-match, as well as the Predefined Boost on Мultiple bets.

X-Nave’s Casino aggregator will also present its impressive portfolio, giving access to more than 10,000 games from more than 110 popular providers and guaranteeing instant revenue, operations, and game offering boost.

The Payment Gateway enables end-to-end payment management through the user interface. It allows control over all payment methods and their limits on the payment pages, provides multiple integrations of various payment methods, reports and dashboards for analysis and is PCI-DSS Level 1 Compliant.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, said: “Among the countries with the greatest potential for EGT Digital’s products are the markets in the Americas region, where we already have a presence and our performance there is very good.”

Then, she added: “Our participation in SiGMA Americas is of great significance for us, as it will provide us with the opportunity to meet with many more potential clients and start new fruitful collaborations, while at the same time maintaining and expanding our existing partnerships.”