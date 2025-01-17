Igaming in Pennsylvania: revenue sets record in December

The combined gaming revenue was $533m, down 5 per cent from November.

US.- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) reported its gaming figures for December 2024 in which iGaming revenue achieved a record, totalling $223.6m and surpassing the previous high of $200.4m generated in November 2024. Compared to revenue of $165.1 in December 2023, this represents an increase of 35.46 per cent year on year.

In December, the combined gaming revenue was $533m, down 5 per cent from the previous month. Tax revenue was $223.6m. Types of gaming regulated by the agency are slot machines and table games in casinos, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs).

Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course generated $99.3m in revenue, Valley Forge Casino Resort $87.6m and Parx Casino $54m.

December’s revenue from retail slot machines was $202m, a 2.74 per cent decrease in revenue when compared to December 2023’s $207.7m. Tax revenue from the play of slot machines was $102.2m. The number of slot machines in operation in December 2024 was 24,448 compared to 24,990 in the same period in 2023.

Retail table games revenue was $79.3, down 4.27 per cent from December 2023’s $82.9. Total tax revenue from table games during December 2024 was $13.2m.