Nikola Georgiev, Amusnet: “We are focused on expanding our presence and impact within the LatAm region”

Nikola Georgiev, regional business development manager at Amusnet, discusses the company’s plans for SiGMA Americas 2024 and its LatAm expansion strategy.

Exclusive interview.- A new edition of SiGMA Americas will start in a few days. Amusnet will be one of the companies present at the event and, to find out more about its presence there, Focus Gaming News spoke with Nikola Georgiev, regional business development manager at Amusnet.

What solutions can attendees expect at the upcoming SiGMA Americas fair, as it becomes a comprehensive casino solutions provider under the slogan ‘We Master Gaming”?

At booth E50, attendees can immerse in the vibrant ambience and explore the gameplay of some of the company’s most enticing games, including 40 Golden Coins, Bulky Fruits with 20, 40 and 100 lines, Kemet’s Treasures, Cavemen and Dinosaurs, and Extra Crown, along with the freshest releases: Clover Islands, 20 Glossy Hot, and others.

Clover Islands, a 5-reel, 20-fixed paylines video slot, not only dazzles with its high-quality graphics, cheerful ambient music, and colourful symbols but also features multiple bonus games. The Clover Islands Bonus, Golden Pots Bonus, and Lucky Chest Bonus provide ample opportunities to enhance players’ winnings.

During the event, we will also present our most popular Live Casino titles from the portfolio alongside the latest additions to the lineup – three Virtual Roulettes.

The newest releases, Virtual Vegas Roulette, Virtual Space Roulette, and Virtual Monaco Roulette, boast a distinctive feature allowing players to initiate their gameplay at their will. Each Live Casino offering showcases cutting-edge technology, ensuring users’ unmatched 24/7 live gaming adventure.

What specific strategies does Amusnet plan to employ to cater to Brazilian players?

Operators in the LatAm region award over 3,000 jackpots monthly, which is why we focus on enhancing player engagement and satisfaction through our Progressive Jackpot Cards. This Bonus feature is available across our entire portfolio, including Live Casino offerings, and presents an enticing opportunity for players to win substantial prizes.

Furthermore, recognising the increasing interest of Brazilian players in slot games, our diverse portfolio provides various features and interesting themes that will enhance players’ gaming experience.

What are Amusnet’s main objectives and goals for this year for the LatAm region?

As we navigate this year, we are focused on expanding our presence and impact within the LatAm region, particularly by entering newly regulated markets in Peru and Brazil.

We recognise these markets’ considerable potential and aim to seamlessly integrate our services and products, ensuring they resonate with the local players and regulatory requirements.

A pivotal part of our strategy to achieve this involves localising services to provide more tailored and compelling offerings. To this end, we are establishing a dedicated Commercial and Marketing team based in LatAm. This local presence will enable us to better understand our customers’ needs and respond with agility and precision, fostering stronger relationships and ensuring our offerings perfectly align with local preferences.

Beyond geographical expansion, our objectives include enhancing our gaming portfolio with innovative slots and live casino experiences. We aim to push the boundaries of technology and creativity, setting new benchmarks for engagement and entertainment in the industry.

Ensuring the highest standards of responsible gambling and user safety remains at the core of our mission as we continue to build a gaming environment that is both enjoyable and secure for all our players.