Pragmatic Play to return to BiS – SiGMA Americas

The provider will be showcasing its bold product portfolio at Stand M50 and N50 at São Paulo’s Transamerica Expo Center.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play is gearing up to have a significant presence at this year’s BiS – SiGMA Americas.

Returning to one of the most important Latin American events in the iGaming calendar, the provider will be exhibiting at Stand M50 and N50 at São Paulo’s Transamerica Expo Center.

Set to take place from the 23rd to the 25th of April, Pragmatic Play will be showcasing its bold product portfolio, as the latest instalment of its ‘Pragmatic Play Experience’ concept that has proven popular across recent exhibition across the continent.

Alongside the conference, the supplier will be in attendance at the SiGMA Americas Awards on the 23rd of April where it is nominated for Virtual Sports Provider and Live Casino Provider, as well as at the BiS Awards on the 24th, where Pragmatic Play is nominated for Game Supplier, Game of the Year, and C-Level Executive.

Serving as a testament to the supplier’s commitment to the Latin American market, the event follows another year of strong commercial growth for Pragmatic Play in the region.

Victor Arias, vice president of Latin American Operations at ARRISE powering Pragmatic Play, said: “Pragmatic Play is delighted to once again be exhibiting its multi-product portfolio at BiS – SiGMA Americas consisting of Slots, Live Casino, Virtual Sports and Bingo content, alongside its new Sportsbook offering.

“The event represents another crucial step in Pragmatic Play’s Latin American trajectory as it looks to foster new connections, build on existing partnerships and network with industry leaders”.

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering live casino and bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.