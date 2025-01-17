Indiana considers bill to expand gambling market

An Indiana lawmaker has introduced a proposal to legalise online casinos and online lottery.

US.- Indiana representative Ethan Manning has introduced House Bill 1432 aiming to legalise and regulate both online lotteries and online casinos in the state. If the bill passes, it would allow residents to play digital versions of poker, blackjack, slots and digital lottery games such as instant games and draw games on their phones, computers and other devices.

The Indiana Gaming Commission would oversee online casino. State casinos and racetracks would be eligible for a licence, which would require an upfront fee of $500,000. Each licence would be eligible for up to three skins.

Under the proposed legislation, adjusted gross receipts from interactive gaming would be taxed between 22 and 30 per cent, with funds allocated to support local government services, the horse racing industry and problem gambling programmes.

Manning’s bill also proposes measures to prevent problem gambling such as the establishment of the Indiana Responsible Gaming and Problem Gambling Services Programme aiming to address gambling addiction through funding from operator fees.

The first reading of HB 1432 will come on January 21, 2025. It will then move to the Committee on Public Policy for review.

Indiana considers bill to move Rising Sun Casino to New Haven

The Indiana General Assembly is considering a significant shift in the state’s casino scene. Senate Bill 293, introduced by Senator Andy Zay, proposes relocating the Rising Star Casino from its current location in Rising Sun to New Haven in northeastern Indiana. The move could revitalise the casino’s fortunes while providing a boost to the local economy in New Haven.

The proposed bill would allow Full House Resorts, the Las Vegas-based parent company of Rising Star Casino, to transfer its gaming license and construct a new $500m casino and hotel complex at the intersection of I-469 and State Road 30 in New Haven. The project is set to feature a main casino building and several restaurants, followed by the addition of a 200-room hotel, an event centre and other amenities.