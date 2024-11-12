SiGMA Europe Awards: Focus Gaming News secures fourth consecutive “Best Gaming Media Platform of the Year” award

The event will run until November 14 at the Malta Maritime Hub.

Focus Gaming News was named “Best Gaming Media Platform” at the SiGMA Europe B2B Awards.

Malta.- Focus Gaming News nabbed a third consecutive “Best Gaming Media Platform of the Year” award at the prestigious SiGMA Europe Awards 2024 held last night (November 11) at the Grandmaster Suite of the Hilton Malta.

The SiGMA Europe Awards took place within the framework of SiGMA Europe 2024, one of the largest European exhibitions dedicated to the online gaming industry. The awards honour companies that lead the igaming sector in innovation, creativity, and operational excellence.

In April, the company also won the “Best iGaming Media of the Year” award at SiGMA Americas, further cementing the work Focus Gaming News has been doing in the industry as a leading news outlet.

This year, in addition, Fernando Saffores, CEO and founder of Focus Gaming News, is nominated in the “Leader of the Year” category at the SiGMA Europe B2C Awards that will be held today.

Focus Gaming News has experienced significant growth in recent years. With four online editions—International, Latin America, Asia, and Brazil—it has become one of the most comprehensive media outlets in the industry. The platform offers news, special reports, interviews and events coverage. All this with an unwavering commitment to providing quality and reliable content.

Fernando Saffores said, after receiving the award: “Winning the ‘Best Gaming Media Platform of the Year’ award once again is an honour that validates the dedication of the entire Focus Gaming News team. We are committed to delivering top-tier news and insights that the global gaming community can rely on.

“This award reinforces our commitment to quality and our focus on being a trusted voice in the igaming industry. We are incredibly proud to be recognised among such distinguished peers.

“Our readers and partners are at the heart of everything we do. This award is a reflection of their continued support and trust in Focus Gaming News as a leading media platform in the gaming industry.

“At Focus Gaming News, we are passionate about pushing boundaries and setting new standards in gaming media. This recognition motivates us to continue innovating and delivering even more value to our audience.”

The SiGMA Europe B2B Awards welcomed nearly 700 guests for an unforgettable evening of awards, entertainment, and philanthropy. Twenty-six awards were presented, each recognising exceptional achievements within the industry.

During the ceremony, BGaming took the award for “Best Game Studio 2024”, Pragmatic Play was awarded “Best Virtual Sports Provider 2024”, SOFTSWISS “Best Platform Provider 2024” and PIN-UP Global “Best Workplace 2024”. MEGA by Soft2Bet was announced “Unique Selling Point 2024” while Digitain was awarded “Most Innovative Sportsbook Solution 2024”.

BETBY was named “Best Esport Product 2024”. Amusnet won the award for “Best Slot Game Provider 2024” and CreedRoomz won the “Best Live Casino Provider 2024” award. The game Tower Rush, from Galaxys, was recognised as “New Casino Game 2024” and EGT Digital was awarded “Outstanding Contribution to Gaming 2024”.

SiGMA Europe 2024 got underway today in Malta with over 27,000 delegates and more than 1,000 sponsors and exhibitors in attendance, setting a new standard for the gaming community. As usual, Focus Gaming News welcomes SiGMA Europe participants at booth #3172!

The event will continue until Thursday (November 14) with presentations about esports, the future of online casinos, payment solutions, current and future trends and many more.