CreedRoomz gears up for SiGMA Americas

Press release.- CreedRoomz has announced its participation in SiGMA Americas, the premier gaming expo taking place in São Paulo, Brazil, from April 23rd to April 25th.

The company invite attendees to experience the future of Live Casino at its Stand O40, to discover how its comprehensive suite of solutions can elevate an online casino offering. The team will be on hand to showcase the power of:

Generic API: Integrate CreedRoomz’s live dealer games seamlessly into your existing platform with our flexible and powerful API solution.

Dedicated Tables & Studios: Create a truly unique experience for your players with custom-branded dedicated tables and studios.

Brazilian Tables: Engage your Brazilian audience with our recently launched live dealer tables featuring native Brazilian dealers and a selection of popular games, including Blackjack, Baccarat, and Roulette.

Land-to-Live Technology: Breathe new life into your land-based casino offering by making it accessible to online players through CreedRoomz's innovative technology.

CreedRoomz stated it understands the importance of catering to local preferences and added its Brazilian tables offer a familiar experience for players, with native dealers who speak the language and understand the cultural nuances of the game.