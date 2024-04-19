Slotegrator is attending SiGMA Americas to get a read on the market

In 2023, Brazil took a big step in the development of its gambling industry, and there might be more to come.

The software provider is gearing up to showcase its solutions.

Press release.- After Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies granted final approval to regulate the country’s sports betting market this year, the igaming industry expects that Brazil will become the new gaming hub or will take the lead from the U.S. market right away. Slotegrator‘s experts will be at the heart of the upcoming SiGMA Americas summit in Brazil to share what to expect from this fascinating and lucrative market.

It is forecasted that in the next three years, the revenues from the Brazilian sports betting and online casino market will exceed 100 billion Brazilian reals ($200,404,737). This revenue, expected to be primarily generated through tourism, is one reason so many online casino and sportsbook operators are considering investing in the country’s gambling market.

Politicians and government agencies are increasingly discussing the positive impact that gambling can have on the economy, too. In short, all signs point to a promising future for igaming in Brazil.

The company´s experts recognise the power and opportunity of the market and are ready for the upcoming event – SiGMA Americas in Brazil. The event promises to be huge: 10,000 delegates, 200+ speakers, top industry leaders, cultural tours, sports, awards, and networking events – all fantastic opportunities to learn about the market firsthand.

The agenda of the event includes:

● Successful marketing strategies for the market.

● Responsible gaming.

● Maximizing conversions and branding with ethics in the face of regulatory challenges.

● Approaches to the brazilians’ immediate mindset.

● The impact of gamification in Brazil’s newly regulated betting sector.

Khoren Ispiryan, senior sales manager at Slotegrator, said: “I can confidently say that all these questions are about market structuring and strengthening. Once all these questions have been answered, participants will be in a better position to decide which promotional strategies to adopt in the newly formed Brazilian market.”

It’s expected that in July 2024, plans to implement fixed-odds betting in Brazil will take place in four stages; the first step towards a regulatory framework finally will be represented.