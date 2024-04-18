Ivan Montik, founder of SOFTSWISS: “In our strategy for the LatAm market, particularly in Brazil, we aim to provide first-class service”

Ivan Montik, founder of SOFTSWISS discusses the company’s challenges in Latin America and expectations for SiGMA Americas 2024.

Exclusive interview.- Ivan Montik, founder of SOFTSWISS spoke with Focus Gaming News about the company’s strategy in the LatAm market, the main challenges of the regulated market in Brazil, and its expectations for SiGMA Americas 2024.

Can you tell us about SOFTSWISS’ strategy in the LatAm market?

In our strategy for the LatAm market, particularly in Brazil, we aim to provide first-class service to the B2B market, offering technically stable and innovative solutions.

Our solutions have 99.95 per cent uptime and almost no incidents. To optimise connection stability and data transfer speeds in Brazil, SOFTSWISS has established a local server infrastructure. This strategic move allowed us to provide the best gaming uptime for our clients.

We are dedicated to offering exceptional customer service. According to a study by Kantar, a globally recognised data analysis agency, 93 per cent of current clients are satisfied with the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, with 53 per cent of respondents providing highly positive feedback, rating it between 9 and 10 points.

To maintain a high level of service in Brazil, we employ the best local managers who are native Brazilians and deeply understand the local culture.

Positioning the company as a local player is crucial to our strategy. We go beyond merely expressing interest in this market; we take tangible steps to meet its demands. This involves customising our products and content, establishing a local presence, and interacting with the professional community. We aim to thoroughly comprehend the local market and mentality, a goal we achieve with the support of our local team.

SOFTSWISS is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, marking a significant presence in the iGaming market across various locations. Given your extensive experience, what, in your opinion, are the main challenges and complexities of the regulated market in Brazil?

One of the main challenges is the uncertainty of current regulations. The iGaming sector’s legislation is still in development, which creates certain risks for businesses when entering the market as they must quickly adapt to potential changes. Brazil’s regulations are comparatively less stringent than those of some European countries, which makes it an appealing market. This attractiveness is further bolstered by economic growth and a large population.

In the past 3–4 years, Brazilians have shown a growing interest not only in sports betting but in slot and crash games as well. This trend aligns with the growth of advertising and streaming within the sector. The market is still nascent and far from reaching its peak, drawing the attention of the global professional community, including B2B providers and operators.

How can SOFTSWISS’ experience gained in other international markets be useful in LatAm?

Despite the legislation still being in the formative stages, we are technically prepared to meet emerging requirements quickly. Over the years, we have gained positive experience in customising our software to meet local standards in other countries. We are now exploring the Brazilian market and studying the legislation that is being developed. We closely monitor regulatory changes and software requirements, collect local information, and anticipate necessary adjustments.

In addition to our ability to swiftly adapt, we offer technological solutions that meet the needs of local players, operators, and regulators. SOFTSWISS provides a comprehensive ecosystem of products and a turnkey business solution to meet these needs.

Brazil’s burgeoning interest extends beyond sports betting to include a fascination with casino games. Our flagship product, the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, is well-equipped to meet this demand. It currently features over 20,000 games from over 200 providers, processing more than 11 billion euro in total bets monthly.

What can we expect from you at SiGMA Americas?

For us, the exhibition is an opportunity to personally communicate with our partners, clients and friends, with whom we also strive to develop business. We are ready to showcase our products and how we plan to adapt them to the local markets in Brazil and LatAm in general.

We recognise that Brazil is a unique market, and we have prepared a special announcement for it during SiGMA Americas. This will demonstrate our respect for the local business and affirm our active role in the region’s iGaming landscape.