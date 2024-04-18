Alex Kozachenko: “DATA.BET main goal for 2024 is to strengthen its position as a premium solution provider”

DATA.BET’s Chief Product Officer spoke about the company’s growth, upcoming launches and the main goals for this year.

Exclusive interview.- Alex Kozachenko, Chief Product Officer at DATA.BET granted Focus Gaming News an exclusive interview in which he reflected on the company’s growth, the main challenges the industry will face this year, and DATA.BET’s main goals for 2024.

Last year, the company managed to bring the esports betting experience to a new level of personalization. Can you explain more about this innovation?

Yes, we have achieved this by launching the innovative “Player Props” feature, fundamentally transforming the esports landscape.

Player Props empowers operators to offer unique markets tailored to individual preferences and interests, providing their users with a personalized experience. Unlike traditional betting options, Player Props introduces a variety of specialized markets that cater to specific aspects of a player’s in-game performance, such as total kills or deaths, the success rate of particular actions, or the likelihood of specific player decisions.

This diversity is made possible by leveraging official data that we receive from our partners Bayes Esports and GRID, ensuring the accuracy and integrity of each market offering. The trust and confidence instilled by the reliability of our feed empower operators to enhance their platforms.

What new interesting product launches are you preparing for this year?

Soon we will introduce innovative scoreboard widgets designed to display scores and statistics of various esports events in real time. These widgets will provide operators with a dynamic and immersive way to engage bettors by providing them with up-to-date information during live matches.

In addition to this, in collaboration with our trusted partner, Bayes Esports, we are ready to showcase a video streaming feature. It addresses the challenges of existing content delivery platforms by providing official video broadcasts directly from tournament organizers instead of standard ones such as Twitch. By avoiding delays, which sometimes reach up to 2 minutes equal to one round in CS2, operators can provide a faster, more reliable viewing experience for players.

These innovations will set a new standard of excellence in esports betting and create an ideal environment for operators who want to make a profit from esports betting, increase retention and loyalty of their users, and strive to become the best in their field.

Are you planning to sign new partnerships in the next months?

Yes, we are working on forging several new collaborations. We cannot disclose the details, but you can expect an announcement soon regarding our partnership with one of the largest sports betting software providers in the market. So, stay tuned for more updates as we continue to strengthen our alliances and push the boundaries of what’s possible in esports bettings.

What are DATA.BET’s main goals for 2024?

Our main goal for 2024 is to strengthen our position as a premium solution provider, as well as showcase profitable opportunities that esports betting unlocks for businesses. By developing existing products and adding new features, we aim to ensure that our clients have the best solutions on the market. Furthermore, we plan to expand our presence in dynamically developing markets, especially in regions such as LatAm and Asia. Latin America is experiencing rapid development, with new legislation being adopted to facilitate the growth of iGaming businesses, especially in promising markets like Brazil. Similarly, Asia presents significant opportunities for esports betting, driven by a fervent local fanbase that passionately follows and supports esports. With strong local teams across various disciplines, this region has the potential to attract a diverse audience of bettors, further contributing to the expansion of esports betting.

So far this year, DATA.BET has participated in important international fairs. Did you achieve your goals at ICE London 2024, and what topics related to esports took center stage at ICE Esports Arena and Esports Betting Conference (EBC)?

Participating in the ICE London 2024, we showcased how important real-time reliable data is. More specifically, all Esports Arena visitors could take part in different activities simulating an F1 esports tournament. Our seasoned trading team used their results to build a live betting line, so every attendee had an opportunity to see the exact process of creating odds. So, we didn’t just provide an exceptional, fun experience for everyone – we showed the importance of using the licensed content to deliver an efficient and trustworthy data feed that will keep bettors engaged and satisfied, resulting in audience satisfaction and higher operators’ turnover.

At the Esports Betting Conference, the microbetting and significance of official data were emphasized throughout the agenda. Key topics centered around the significance of licensed content in minimizing delays and optimizing the overall user betting experience. We also discussed that despite the evident benefits of trusted sources, some companies still parse data from open ones as a cost-saving measure, compromising the integrity and reliability of their betting lines.

What do you consider are the main challenges that the esports industry will face in 2024?

In 2024, the esports industry is likely to face challenges related to the regulatory framework, integrity issues, and the need for standardized data reporting. As the sector experiences rapid growth, ensuring transparency and preventing problems such as match-fixing and fraud will become increasingly crucial.