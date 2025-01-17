Weekend Conversation Corner – January, 17

Welcome to the newest installment of our Focus Gaming News Weekend Conversation Corner, a brief dive into the week’s top headlines that have captured global interest. By breaking down the flurry of events into a concise and focused recap, we will delve into the key stories that have moulded the narrative, impacted policies, and sparked conversations. Join us as we cut through the clutter and provide a condensed snapshot of the week’s crucial happenings, keeping you informed on what truly counts in today’s ever-changing world.

Indiana lawmaker Ethan Manning has introduced House Bill 1432 to legalize online casinos and lotteries in the state. If passed, residents can play digital versions of poker, blackjack, slots, and lottery games on their devices. The Indiana Gaming Commission would oversee online casinos, with an upfront fee of $500,000 for a license. The proposed legislation would tax gaming receipts between 22-30%, funding local services, horse racing, and problem gambling programs. Manning’s bill also includes measures to address gambling addiction. Additionally, the Indiana General Assembly is considering Senate Bill 293 to relocate Rising Star Casino to New Haven, potentially boosting the local economy with a new $500m casino and hotel complex. The bill will be reviewed by the Committee on Public Policy after its first reading on January 21, 2025.

The Seimas in Lithuania has passed stricter laws on payment blocks and gambling protections to combat illegal online gambling. The amendments to the Gambling and Lottery laws aim to enhance protection for gamblers and crackdown on illegal remote gambling operations. Financial institutions are now required to block payments to illegal gambling operators, with transactions monitored to ensure payments only go to licensed entities. A list of licensed operators will help identify legal entities. The new rules also address illegal online lotteries, verifying payment transactions against licensed entities to reduce participation in illegal gambling. These legislative changes, approved by 113 parliamentarians, will take effect on May 1, 2025.

The French government has postponed plans to legalize online casinos due to opposition from the retail casino industry and concerns about gambling addiction. France is one of the few EU countries that still prohibit online casinos, despite many citizens participating in offshore gambling. The government estimated that legalizing online casinos could generate €1bn in tax revenue annually and improve oversight to help those struggling with addiction. However, the trade association for physical casinos in France, Casinos de France, argues that online casinos would threaten the industry, potentially leading to job losses and closures of casinos. Physical casinos currently contribute significantly to the country’s gambling profits, with €2.7bn out of €13.4bn coming from them in 2023.

The Netherlands and Curaçao are collaborating to support the implementation of Curaçao’s new National Ordinance on Gambling, aiming to combat money laundering and corruption in the gambling industry. Despite recent scandals raising doubts about enforcement, a high-level meeting emphasized the importance of cooperation between the two governments for successful reforms. The Dutch gambling regulator, Kansspelautoriteit, will work closely with the Curaçao Gaming Authority to strengthen supervision and enforcement, ensuring compliance with the new regulations. The partnership will include regular evaluations to monitor progress and address challenges in the sector, promoting a fair, transparent, and well-regulated gambling market in Curaçao.

Spelinspektionen has denied reports of a data breach in the national self-exclusion register, Spelpaus.se. The Swedish Gambling Authority stated that there have been no breaches in the register and no evidence of leaked information. While the register is encrypted and does not contain personal information, there have been potential issues with Spelpaus, such as some consumers still receiving gambling-related marketing despite being registered. The regulator is investigating this issue, particularly with operators without a Swedish license. Spelinspektionen continues to monitor risks in the operations, including Spelpaus, especially in light of the current global situation.