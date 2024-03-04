EvenBet Gaming expands presence in Latin America with Betplay launch

Integration sees the provider significantly strengthen its position in a key market.

Press release.- EvenBet Gaming has announced its poker solutions going live on Betplay, one of the top sports betting operators in Colombia.

BetPlay, owned by Corredor Empresarial, has a user base exceeding 3 million players. In six years of operation, it has become a major player, contributing to 60 per cent of the country’s online betting market.

Under the terms of the agreement, EvenBet provides its full suite of gaming products to Betplay, including its industry-leading poker software. Integrating EvenBet’s innovative and flexible gaming solutions will allow Betplay to enhance its gaming offering and provide Colombian players with an exceptional online entertainment experience.

Currently, BetPlay is gearing up for a robust communication campaign to strengthen its poker operation in the Colombian iGaming landscape.

This partnership, secured in 2023 and resulted in poker going live now, marks EvenBet’s continued expansion in the Latin American igaming market and entry into the rapidly growing Colombian online gaming industry. Colombia represents a core target market for EvenBet due to the country’s thriving regulated online gaming sector.

Dmitry Starostenkov, CEO at EvenBet Gaming, said: “Partnering with a premier brand like Betplay is an exciting opportunity for EvenBet Gaming as we further expand our footprint in Latin America.

“As one of the biggest sportsbooks in Colombia, Betplay has an outstanding reputation and reach with players. We look forward to powering the next phase of growth for their gaming business and increasing our presence in this key strategic market.”

Daniel Arias, Online Manager of BetPlay, highlighted the importance of the partnership: “The integration of EvenBet has significantly enriched our digital entertainment offering. We are committed to further expanding our content portfolio and offering customers an exciting range of products.”

Manuel Jiménez, sales manager in LatAm, added: “It is gratifying to see the steady growth of the poker vertical in BetPlay’s operation since our solutions went live on their platform. Colombia now has an operator offering the country’s main iGaming poker network, allowing players of all levels to rely on a solid, responsible, and recognized brand backed by the Colombian regulator, Coljuegos.”

