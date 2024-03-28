Jean-Luc Ferrrière, Fast Track: “We want to highlight the importance of moving beyond conventional methods”

Jean-Luc Ferrrière, managing director of the Americas at Fast Track, discusses the company’s plans for SiGMA Americas, its innovative CRM solutions and their impact on the Brazilian igaming market.

Exclusive interview.- Focus Gaming News sits down with Jean-Luc Ferrrière, managing director of Americas at Fast Track, to discuss the company’s plans for SiGMA Americas, the potential of the Brazilian market, and how Fast Track’s CRM solutions can help igaming operators stay ahead of the curve.

What are you looking forward to at SiGMA Americas?

We had an amazing time at SiGMA Americas last year and met some fantastic people. We are looking forward to more of the same, if not even better this year. Brazil has a vibrant and growing market, and we’re excited to be at the centre of it all, and to demonstrate our cutting-edge solutions, such as the Singularity model, which delivers unparalleled one-to-one player experiences at scale. It’s a fantastic opportunity to connect with industry leaders, share insights and explore new possibilities in technology-driven CRM strategies.

Fast Track has sealed several recent deals with partners in Brazil. How do you see the development of the market in this South American giant?

Brazil represents an incredible growth opportunity for the igaming industry. Our approach, particularly our AI-powered automation and real-time player engagement, enables our partners to capitalise on this emerging market and ensures they deliver exceptional player experiences, tailored to the local audience. We have some fantastic partners in the region who are experiencing incredible results, which excites us.

As competition intensifies in the Americas, how can Fast Track’s CRM solution give clients the edge?

Our vision is to digitalise the igaming industry and deliver the first self-learning engagement platform. With our depth of industry experience, we are focused and passionate about solving problems and challenges in this industry like no one else can.

For example, our Singularity Model gives our partners a significant advantage by enabling truly personalised player engagement at scale, and we have new and exciting features and products in development that only extend this advantage.

Unlike traditional CRM systems, our platform is specifically designed to handle the complexity of today’s igaming environments, enabling partners to deliver targeted, meaningful interactions with each player, while lowering effort and increasing efficiency. This level of customisation and communication efficiency is critical to staying ahead in a market with millions of players.

How do you ensure the versatility of your solutions to fit different markets?

One of our core beliefs is that our platform should be an integral and seamless part of our partners’ business, with so much configurability and flexibility it feels like they have built it themselves. It is fundamental that the system can adapt to each partner’s unique needs and CRM strategy.

Through deep integration, we gain real-time player insights that enable operators to leverage AI and ML to deliver exceptional player experiences – our platform offers flexibility that can be tailored to each client partner’s needs and priorities.

What’s the message that you’ll be taking to SiGMA Americas?

We are digitalising the igaming industry and delivering the first self-learning engagement platform. Our experience and opinion is that traditional CRM approaches are no longer sufficient in today’s rapidly changing market landscape. We want to highlight the importance of moving beyond conventional methods and embracing a new paradigm of working and player engagement – one that leverages real-time data, AI-driven automation and personalised experiences at scale.

Our aim is to engage in meaningful conversations about how we, as an industry, can collectively evolve our CRM strategies to meet the expectations of the modern player, without overt self-promotion. It’s about inspiring a shift towards more innovative, effective ways of building and maintaining player relationships that are mutually beneficial for operators and players alike.