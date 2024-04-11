Zak Gusarov, Uplatform: “Latin America has many peculiarities that providers must adapt to if they want to succeed here”

Zak Gusarov, senior sales manager at Uplatform, discusses the company’s expectations for SiGMA Americas 2024, challenges in Latin America, and Uplatform’s strategies to stand out in the industry.

Exclusive interview.- In a new interview with Focus Gaming News, Zak Gusarov, senior sales manager at Uplatform, discusses the company’s expectations for SiGMA Americas 2024 and the challenges and opportunities facing the Latin American gaming market.

What does Uplatform expect from SiGMA Americas 2024?

Generally speaking, we aim to connect with potential partners and clients, thereby expanding awareness of our unique platform to a broader audience of market participants. Gain insights from industry leaders in LatAm and predict future industry trends in this region based on them. Of course, we want to expand our presence on the South American continent.

What are the biggest challenges operators face when it comes to operating in the Latin American market?

Operators face multiple challenges. Let me point out some hurdles typical of the market. Firstly, gambling regulation in Latin America is fragmented and inconsistent, with instability in laws and regulations from one country to another and even within countries. This means that operators need to understand and adapt to the specifics of each country within the market, which can be resource-intensive and complex.

Another factor is market complexity. Cultural differences, language barriers, and different igaming preferences can make the market difficult to comprehend for companies that are foreign to the region. Therefore, it is very important to have employees who have knowledge of local languages and preferences. And finally, corruption and crime. Unfortunately, in some LatAm countries, corruption and crime can pose a substantial risk.

SiGMA Americas comes on the heels of Brazil’s regulation of sports betting and gambling. What does this mean to the industry and for Uplatform promptly?

This definitely means that the market is changing. There will be fewer and fewer small operators, and large ones will have to come out of the shadows.

For us, this means that there will be a more stringent selection for new clients, which will reduce their number. At the same time, there will be interesting, large, and stable projects that will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the reputation of Uplatform.

How does Uplatform plan to stand out from other companies in the igaming and sports betting industry at Sigma Americas 2024? What can attendees expect from Uplatform’s team?

First of all, we always have a very memorable and attractive stand, which is created by our marketing team. It generates a lot of traffic. The next step is to tell about all the advantages of our products. I can proudly say that we have one of the best sportsbooks on the market. It’s also one of the most feature-rich platforms.

Betting on sports is for sure the main betting activity in the region. How will you define the main peculiarities of betting behaviour in the regions? Does it differ from the other areas, and how does it influence your product development?

Of course, Latin America has many peculiarities that providers must adapt to if they want to succeed here. In sports betting, soccer is the most popular sport in Latin America, and it dominates the sports betting market.

Bettors often have a strong loyalty to their local or national soccer teams. Parlays involve combining multiple bets and are highly popular in Latin America. Smartphones and mobile internet have become the primary channels for betting in LatAm.

We also must not forget about local betting shops and street betting. In some countries, traditional betting shops and street vendors still play a significant role in the betting ecosystem. They provide an alternative to online betting platforms and offer a social element.

On the opposite side, in recent years, esports betting has gained popularity in Latin America particularly among younger generations.

One more thing I would like to note is that Uplatform operates all over the world and is constantly developing its products to adequately represent them in every region. We consistently conduct market research to track all the trends and rules of each market.

What are some of the key trends you’re seeing in the igaming and sports betting industry in Latin America, and how is Uplatform adapting to them?

As we have mentioned, some key trends in the igaming and sports betting industry in Latin America include the legalisation and regulation of online gambling in various countries, increasing competition among operators, a growing shift towards mobile betting and live betting, and the rise of esports betting.

Uplatform adapts to these trends by expanding its presence in the Latin American market and offering customizable and flexible solutions to operators looking to enter or expand in the region. Uplatform is also continuously updating its technology to support mobile betting and live betting features, as well as integrating esports betting options to cater to the evolving preferences of players in the region.

Additionally, Uplatform is staying up-to-date with the latest regulatory developments in Latin America to ensure compliance with local laws and regulations.

What will be the most attractive feature at Uplatform’s stand?

Our stand will be very convenient for negotiations with our potential clients and partners. As usual, we are preparing several activities for guests and a drawing of valuable prizes every day of the exhibition. And of course, according to already established tradition, a bar will be available to guests.

What are the company’s main objectives for the rest of the year?

Uplatform has a huge number of plans for this year. First of all, we are expanding the capabilities and functionality of the platform. The development department is preparing to release some very cool new functionality.

I can’t be more specific right now, but this will definitely improve the user experience of our products. We will also definitely expand our client and partner networks. Uplatform is committed to providing the utmost satisfaction to our clients, and this requires constant efforts from each team member.