Hayk Sargsyan: “We have a healthy roadmap regarding new games that will appeal in Latin America”

Galaxsys CEO Hayk Sargsyan discusses the company’s plans for SiGMA Americas, highlighting new game demos, focus on existing and new partnerships, and navigating the growing Latin American market.

Exclusive interview.- Hayk Sargsyan, CEO of Galaxsys, spoke with Focus Gaming News about the upcoming SiGMA Americas 2024 and the plans the company has for this event.

A new edition of SiGMA Americas is coming, how is the company preparing for this new presentation? What objectives do you want to achieve at this year’s event?

Latin America is a fast-growing market for the Galaxsys game portfolio. Our team is looking forward to the event, perhaps not the travel, as the flights are long!

Planning is going well, and our sales team already has several pre-booked meetings on the calendar. We aim to meet existing partner operators, discuss growth plans, meet with new potential partners, and attend networking events.

“Latin America is a fast-growing market for the Galaxsys game portfolio.” Hayk Sargsyan, CEO of Galaxsys.

What products are you planning to showcase at SiGMA?

Galaxsys will welcome delegates to our stand. Our games are accessible to 150+ operators, with 170 currency options and 30+ games available in a single integration, and they are performing well with our Latin American partners.

Delegates can get demos of our new games like “Dr. Shocker,” where players enjoy a fast-paced game by connecting cables to win. “Tower Rush” requires players to create endless floors to maximise their chances.

“Limbo Crash” introduces an exciting concept, with winnings dependent on the chosen multipliers. “Bingo Star” combines the most popular bingo elements with a surprising twist. “Hot Gear” seamlessly blends speed and fashion by requiring players to scratch their fingers and reveal the matching odds or attractive symbols.

“Cosmo Saga” is a puzzle game that requires players to move colourful particles to create winning combinations. Each game has its distinctive features and will prove popular with players.

We will also be showcasing the redesigned version of our hit game in the Brazilian market – Ninja Crash. With recent updates and enhancements, this standout game has been taken to the next level, offering players an enhanced and immersive gaming experience.

What igaming trends will be seen this year at the show?

We are likely to hear many conversations about how big Brazil could be this year, given the changes in regulations and the sheer size of its population. So, the topic of regulation will certainly be front and centre in many attendees’ minds.

From a product perspective, operators wish to create engaging gaming content for their players, which is slightly different from a marketing standpoint and generates revenue. We shall see more trending towards simple but well-executed gaming experiences that can be tailored to each market, so we are getting close to deeper personalisation.

Galaxsys recently upgraded its version of Ninja Crash, the game that launched last year and gained popularity in Latin America. What makes this title unique?

All our games are focused on providing the players with a straightforward gaming experience that delivers high-quality visuals, themes, and elements that the player can relate to and play with little effort.

Ninja Crash continues to perform very well in Latin America. With its recent upgrades, such as landscape for mobile, auto-play mode, freeze bonus feature, and advanced algorithm designed to captivate and retain players, it provides a prolonged and enjoyable gaming experience.

We shall continue to improve Ninja Crash, which is certainly a fans’ favourite, and across our entire games portfolio to deliver the best gaming experiences we can that drive player engagement and revenue opportunities for operators.

“We shall continue to improve Ninja Crash, which is certainly a fans’ favourite.” Hayk Sargsyan, CEO of Galaxsys.

What are Galaxsys’ challenges in Latin America for the next months?

As a team, we view challenges as opportunities. We are a dynamic team of game creators, and our goal and passion are to continue to deliver high-performing and action-packed games for our partners and players globally.

We shall follow the regulatory changes closely and continue to work alongside our partners to deepen the localisation of our games to each market dynamic. We have a healthy roadmap regarding new games that will appeal in Latin America. We’ve also started developing our slot games and are confident that we can adapt to any future challenges that may arise.