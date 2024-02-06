ICE London’s last edition kicks off today

ICE bids farewell to London in style with record attendance and the presence of key players.

UK.- ICE kicked off its last edition in London with more than 40,000 visitors and circa 700 exhibitors at ExCel in London’s Docklands. Running until February 8, the event marks a send-off for the British capital, after 12 years of events.

As always, there are sectors for major segments on the industry, with casinos, sports betting, esports, payment and more present. There’s a regulation technology sector, along with space for bingo, lottery, igaming and the street sector, with its emphasis on low-stake, high-volume gaming.

Managing director Stuart Hunter said: “This is a poignant occasion for everyone associated with the ICE brand as the international industry bids farewell to London and prepares for the next chapter of the ICE success story when the show opens in Barcelona in January 2025.

“The market looks to ICE for solutions and it’s clear that the event plays a pivotal role for the international gaming industry supply chain of innovators, service providers and operators who view ICE as their most important business event of the year.”

Present at the expo are Alfastreet, Amatic, Amusnet, Atlas-IAC, BetConstruct, Comtrade Gaming, Digitain, EGT, EGT Digital, EvenBet Gaming, Evolution, Fast Track, Kambi Group, Konami, Merkur Gaming, Play’n GO, SA Gaming, Slotegrator, SOFTSWISS, Sportingtech, Sportradar, TCSJOHNHUXLEY, among other important brands.

Dario Leiman, regional business development manager at SOFTSWISS, said: “We look forward to this edition of ICE London for its vast networking opportunities and the chance to establish professional connections. ICE London has always been an excellent platform for meaningful interactions and collaborations within the igaming sector.

“We are eager to participate in conversations, gather insights, and contribute to the ongoing dialogue on these pivotal industry matters.”

Regulation, new markets, Gen Z and an eye on Barcelona

ICE 2024 will see several talks on industry regulation. One of the first taking place today is “European Regulatory Round-up: Implications for the Casino Market”, which will discuss how European countries can work together to combat illegal gambling and share information and intelligence, and how they can collaborate on developing common regulatory standards for the casino sector.

There will also be space to discuss the new regulatory framework for sports betting and igaming in Brazil and opportunities in the African market.

There will also be a focus on Gen Z as it comes of legal betting age. The panel “Rivalry Presents – Gen Z & Sports Betting: How to Capture, Engage, and Entertain the Next Generation of Fans” between Rivalry’s director of product design David King and senior manager of Games Andre Nogueira on Thursday (8 February) will explore how the sports betting industry can adapt to a cohort accustomed to real-time interactive entertainment that currently spends less than older generations.

There will also be previews of the first ICE Barcelona, which will mark the beginning of a new era for one of the industry’s most prominent events. The inaugural editions of ICE Barcelona and iGB Affiliate Barcelona will take place at the 240,000 sqm capacity Fira de Barcelona from 20 to 22 January 2025.

ICE Landmark Award winners

Some 11 individuals and organisations will receive ICE Landmark Awards. The Awards, which are based on nominations from the industry, recognise those who have made a milestone achievement since the last edition of ICE. The event will be presented at an informal ceremony on Wednesday, February 7, at 4pm on the Clarion Gaming Stand N4 – 360.

The winners are: ExCeL London for providing a home for ICE since 2013, NeoSurf for its 20th Anniversary, Michael Buckley for his contributions to the Gaming Industry, Chris Brown for his contributions to the Global Lottery Industry, Bellagio Resort and Casino for its 25th Anniversary, Stowe Shoemaker for his 10 years as Dean of UNLV Hospitality faculty, Victor Rocha for the 25th Anniversary of Perchanga.net, Jim Cremin for his contributions to The Racing Post and ICE, Playtech for its 25th Anniversary, CT Gaming for its 25th Anniversary, and Alfa Street for its 30th Anniversary.

Hunter said: “The ICE Landmarks reflect the pivotal role that the exhibition has and continues to play in providing a launchpad for the greatest epoch-defining games including those landmark initiatives that have changed the way in which the world is entertained.

“In addition to what is a long list of iconic products, ICE has also served as the place where the industry chooses to meet and where the landmark decisions which have shaped the industry are made. The ICE Landmarks are inspired by the show’s status on the world stage and serve as a recognition that ICE continues to be where the industry celebrates historic events.”