Nadia Popova: “During ICE London EGT will present a special selection of bestsellers and new products”

Exclusive interview.- Nadia Popova, chief revenue officer and VP of Sales & Marketing at EGT, granted Focus Gaming News an exclusive interview to talk about the company’s expectations for ICE London 2024, the last edition in that city before its moves to Barcelona in 2025, and the main objectives of EGT for 2024.

EGT will participate in ICE London 2024. What expectations do you have for this event? What innovations and products do you plan to bring there?

During this year’s edition of ICE London EGT will traditionally present a special selection of bestsellers and new products that I am confident will leave a long-lasting impression on the guests.

Our absolute bestseller Bell Link will demonstrate its new multigame Multi 2, containing 10 titles, 5 of which are brand-new. One more new jackpot: Sheng Sheng Bu Xi, will also make its debut during the show. Along with the latest additions to Winner Selection Series 3 and 4 on display will be the entirely new multigame series Supreme. It will be presented by its first member Supreme Green Selection, including 16 high-potential slot games.

The visitors to EGT’s stand will be able to see the latest additions to our multiplayer portfolio as well: the roulettes G R6 SQ and G R4 SQ.

I believe that all this is a guarantee that in 2024 we will enjoy another fruitful participation in ICE London, filled with many closed deals and happy customers.

What are your objectives for 2024 in terms of developing new markets?

EGT’s products and services currently have a presence in over 100 countries around the world and like any successful company we have the ambition to enter more jurisdictions in 2024.

The main focus for this year will be to penetrate a number of new markets, especially in Asia and Africa.

What are your plans for the following months?

Interesting and exciting months are coming, during which we will have the pleasure of presenting our products at numerous exhibitions. The next two shows where we will take part will be the Irish Gaming Show and SIGMA Africa in the first half of March.