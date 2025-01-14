CT Interactive unveils next-level gaming innovations at ICE Barcelona 2025

The company will present at stand 2E24 its latest slot gaming content.

Press release.- CT Interactive will leave its mark on ICE Barcelona 2025. At stand 2E24, the company will unveil its latest slot gaming content, offering attendees the chance to experience its cutting-edge innovations and connect with the creative team behind the magic.

A centrepiece of this year’s showcase is a brand-new game interface that combines sleek design with user-friendly functionality. This modern upgrade aims to make gameplay smoother and more engaging, highlighting CT Interactive’s commitment to putting players at the heart of their designs.

Adding to the excitement, CT Interactive will introduce fresh game mechanics crafted to captivate and entertain. Among the standout features is the innovative “Buy Bonus” option, which now offers a unique flexibility. Unlike traditional options, this Buy Bonus feature can be made available to entry-level players because they don’t need to buy the full bonus. Instead, they could purchase just a portion of it, allowing a broader range of players to enjoy the excitement and benefits of the Buy Bonus function.

Looking beyond ICE Barcelona, CT Interactive has ambitious plans for 2025. One of its most anticipated developments is a progressive jackpot system designed to keep players on the edge of their seats. This innovative system includes a bonus spin feature, offering multiple opportunities to win progressives and bonus rewards in one go.

Martin Ivanov, chief operating officer at CT Interactive, said: “We’re pushing the boundaries of what players can expect from slot games. Our goal is to create a dynamic and rewarding experience that resonates with a diverse audience. We’ve put a great deal of effort into designing innovative game mechanics and features that not only entertain but also engage players on a deeper level.”

According to the company, by showcasing these groundbreaking features, “CT Interactive reaffirms its position as a leader in the gaming industry.” Its participation in ICE Barcelona 2025 is a testament to its drive to innovate and create gaming experiences that resonate with players around the globe.

Visitors to CT Interactive’s stand will also discover Gameworkz, a comprehensive platform for launching a social casino. Designed as a complete solution, Gameworkz enables businesses to create their own social gaming platforms without years of development. In just a few months, operators can have a fully operational HUD packed with over 300 high-quality games and engaging features. The platform also offers access to more than 250 payment gateway solutions, ensuring seamless integration for various markets.