Infingame to unveil fastest-growing aggregation hub at ICE Barcelona

The company will unlock unparalleled localisation opportunities across Latin America at Stand 2L50.

Press release.- Infingame is ready to redefine igaming aggregation at ICE Barcelona 2025 with its industry-leading aggregation platform, designed to deliver unmatched scalability and localisation across the booming Latin American market.

Infingame’s newly revamped aggregation platform has been designed specifically to empower operators looking to tap into new markets across Latin America. The company’s new platform is powered by state-of-the-art technology that enables operators to scale their business across new markets, all made available via a single API integration.

With 99.9 per cent platform stability, coupled with the industry’s fastest spin times across its entire portfolio, Infingame has already established itself as one of the most popular go-to aggregators for online LatAm casinos.

The team’s local knowledge of Latin America has allowed Infingame to fully understand the dynamics of each market within the region and adapt its games portfolio accordingly to meet the shifting player preferences.

The platform will be complemented by an extensive range of gamification tools – such as tournaments, leaderboards and big win replays – offering casinos the tools they need to elevate their player engagement strategy.

During ICE, Infingame will also be spotlighting its sweepstakes solution, which is already favoured by two of the largest sweepstake operators in the world. Delegates will also have the opportunity to win some exciting prizes at ICE Barcelona, including a Tag Heuer Formula 1 Watch, a Dyson Airwrap and a pair of Ray-Ban Meta Wayfairer glasses.

To be in with a chance of winning, attendees should make sure to visit Infingame’s Stand (2L50) during the conference to test out its player engagement tool. The tournament will take place at 10 AM CET on 20 January and will run until 3 PM CET on 22 January.

Pavel Fedyushin, chief executive officer at Infingame, looks forward to the conference: “This is the first time that ICE will be hosted in Barcelona, and we are so excited to be a part of that milestone! ICE has always been a staple in the iGaming calendar – this year’s conference will be the perfect way to start 2025 off with a bang.”

Then, he added: “At Infingame, we are more than just an aggregator platform; we are a content and technology provider that is committed to driving success for our operators and game studios across Latin America. Our team’s extensive knowledge of the LatAm region, combined with our collective technological expertise, puts us in a strong position to continue delivering unparalleled gaming experiences for our partners.”