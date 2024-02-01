Atlas-IAC gives away 2 tickets for the EURO2024 at ICE London

Attendees have the chance to win a grand prize: two tickets to the EURO2024 Semi-final in Munich.

Atlas-IAC announced an exclusive giveaway.

Press release.- Are you a football fan? Do you want to attend the EURO2024 Semi-final in Munich? Take part in the exclusive giveaway from Atlas-IAC at ICE London and let your football fan dream come true.

Atlas-IAC, a pioneering B2B provider in the igaming industry, is turning heads with an exclusive giveaway at ICE London 2024. Attendees have the chance to win a grand prize: two tickets to the EURO2024 Semi-final in Munich. Participants can also win a unique t-shirt, signed by the winners of World Cup 1966, or the official EURO2024 ball.

Football fans who want to participate, should go to Atlas-IAC’s LinkedIn page, apply and be present at Atlas-IAC stand, S1-120, at ICE London on February 8th at 12 p.m.