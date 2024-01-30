EvenBet Gaming to unveil next wave of innovative products at ICE London 2024

Live demonstrations of over 38 poker and popular card games will be ongoing throughout the expo.

The developer will also host exclusive quizzes and giveaways throughout the event.

Press release.- Showcasing from booth N1-433 at ICE London between February 6-8, EvenBet Gaming is promising an immersive experience with an iGaming quiz designed especially for the event, set to engage and reward delegates with impressive prizes. Visitors to its booth will be able to test their knowledge of poker and card games and enjoy unique giveaways, including temporary tattoos crafted to enhance the experience of the last ICE expo in London.

A focal point of EvenBet Gaming’s 2024 strategy is the distribution of one-of-a-kind card sets at major industry events, starting with ICE. Attendees have the special opportunity to collect the entire suite.

Live demonstrations of over 38 poker and popular card games will be ongoing throughout the exhibition, with EvenBet Gaming’s expert product and commercial team available for in-depth discussions, queries, and tailoring solutions to individual business needs.

The demonstration will allow to dive deeper into the latest innovations and enhancements such as a new tournament lobby UI, Double Board and Smart Fold, enriching the game experience, and the latest engagement-boosting tools including more notification options, video chat, and others.

Attendees are invited to visit the provider’s booth at ICE to witness the future of gaming, whilst gaining valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities that will shape the igaming landscape in 2024.

Dmitry Starostenkov, chief executive officer at EvenBet Gaming, said: “Our team is eager to present the latest features enhancing player engagement and retention and share our vision of the future poker vertical development. Visitors are welcome to explore our comprehensive suite of online card and poker games, available for seamless integration or as stand-alone igaming projects.”