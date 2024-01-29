Vigen Badalyan, BetConstruct: “For ICE London 2024, we anticipate presenting our dedication to innovation”

Vigen Badalyan, co-founder of BetConstruct, anticipates the company’s expectations and objectives for ICE London 2024.

Exclusive interview.- In an exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News, Vigen Badalyan, co-founder of BetConstruct, spoke about the company’s participation at ICE London 2024, the last edition in the UK. He talked about how BetConstruct is getting ready for the upcoming exhibition, its objectives, and its plans for 2024.

How do you prepare for ICE London? What are your expectations about participating in such an important event, the last edition that will be held in London?

Preparing for ICE London is a meticulous process for BetConstruct. Our journey since our debut in 2014 has been transformative, and as we gear up for the upcoming event, our focus is on showcasing the evolution we’ve undergone over the past decade.

Initially concentrating on Sportsbook and Data solutions, we’ve grown into a comprehensive provider, expanding our offerings from Live Casino to meta verse, thereby redefining industry standards. Our commitment to crypto solutions is a crucial aspect of this journey, positioning us at the forefront of the digital shift within the iGaming landscape.

For ICE London 2024, we anticipate presenting our dedication to innovation. Whether it’s through our Multi-Wallet solution, custom-made tokens, or the Crypto Solution, we strive to establish new benchmarks in the iGaming industry. Our participation in this important event is more than a showcase; it’s an opportunity to engage with partners, share our innovative, secure, and efficient solutions, and discuss the future of iGaming. As we embark on this final edition in London, we invite you to celebrate our journey, explore our diverse products, and experience firsthand our unwavering commitment to innovation in the dynamic world of iGaming.

What are the company’s objectives for the show?

BetConstruct is gearing up for a compelling showcase at its 10th appearance at ICE London 2024, with a focus on unveiling a robust theme centred around the concept of “DREAM” and the empowering motto, “It’s Your Dream.” This thematic choice transcends mere symbolism; it serves as a rallying call, encouraging all attendees to embrace their boldest dreams and aspirations.

Occupying an expansive 700-square-meter space dedicated to this inspiring theme, BetConstruct has set ambitious objectives to transcend traditional exhibition standards. The DREAM concept is not just a superficial theme; it embodies an ideology that pushes individuals to think expansively, challenge limits, and dream beyond the conventional.

“Under the motto “It’s Your Dream”, BetConstruct aims to empower everyone at ICE 2024, helping them discover possibilities beyond their imagination.” Vigen Badalyan, co-founder of BetConstruct.

The company is set to introduce new products and concepts, reshaping the iGaming landscape and inspiring attendees to explore and realise their unique potential in this dynamic field.

BetConstruct hosted the B.F.T.H. Arena Awards in December, where it recognised outstanding achievements in iGaming categories. What can you tell us about this experience and what are your plans for the next edition?

BetConstruct’s hosting of the B.F.T.H. Arena Awards in December was a monumental experience, marking a pivotal moment in recognising exceptional accomplishments across various iGaming categories. The inaugural edition in 2023 was particularly noteworthy, boasting a substantial prize pool of FTN 3,333,000 (USD 5,000,000). The award ceremony, held at the Harmony event, not only unveiled deserving winners but also successfully brought together more than 50 game providers, affirming the triumph of the B.F.T.H. project.

This success has set the stage for BetConstruct’s ambitious plans for 2024. Building upon the momentum of the inaugural edition, we are poised to achieve significant milestones in the upcoming B.F.T.H. Arena Awards. The next iteration is scheduled for June, and we aim to further solidify the awards as a key annual event in the iGaming industry.

Furthermore, our commitment to innovation is evident in the launch of the Ortak Project in January. This initiative underscores BetConstruct’s dedication to fostering creativity and imagination while concurrently advancing tokenisation within the industry. As we look ahead, we are excited about the prospects of continued success, growth, and groundbreaking contributions to the iGaming landscape.

The iGaming industry has grown rapidly in recent years, how did the needs of operators change during this time?

As the iGaming industry has grown, the needs of operators have evolved significantly. Operators now require a broader range of products to cater to diverse player preferences, encompassing various casino games, sports betting options, and innovative gaming experiences. VBET, offering over 8,000 casino games and 45,000 sports betting games annually, is now embracing crypto gambling’s rise. Thanks to BetChain, a platform tailored for cryptocurrency, VBET now meets the growing demand for digital currency options in gaming.

“With the rise of digital technology, operators demand advanced software and high-tech solutions for their platforms.” Vigen Badalyan, co-founder of BetConstruct.

This includes top-notch software for slot machines, roulettes, terminals, as well as advanced payment systems and AI risk management solutions.

SpringBME by BetConstruct is a comprehensive management console for the iGaming industry. It offers a single dashboard for efficient business operation, encompassing tools for website creation, project management, and financial control, making it an all-in-one solution for iGaming operators.

As the customer base expands, operators need effective marketing strategies and customer relationship management tools to attract and retain players. SpringBME offers tools like affiliate marketing software and Customer Relationship Management. Expanding into new markets necessitates adapting offerings to local preferences and regulations, involving translation, localisation services, and understanding local market trends.

In summary, as the iGaming industry evolves, operators must adapt by diversifying product offerings, leveraging advanced technology, exploring partnerships, complying with regulations, enhancing marketing and customer relationship management, and localising their offerings.

What are the company’s challenges for 2024?

In 2024, BetConstruct faces several challenges as it strives for continued success and innovation. One of the primary challenges is maintaining and surpassing the milestones achieved in 2023, particularly with the B.F.T.H. Arena Awards. The company aims to build upon the success of the inaugural edition, which featured an impressive prize pool and brought together numerous game providers.

Navigating the evolving landscape of the iGaming industry is another significant challenge. BetConstruct must stay abreast of technological advancements, changing player preferences, and emerging trends to remain a leader in the competitive market.

Furthermore, the successful implementation of projects like Ortak, FTN Jackpot, and many new upcoming developments adds complexity to the year’s objectives. These initiatives demonstrate BetConstruct’s commitment to fostering creativity and imagination while enhancing tokenisation within the industry. Managing and optimising the impact of these projects will be essential for BetConstruct’s success in 2024.

In summary, BetConstruct faces challenges in maintaining and surpassing previous achievements, staying ahead in the dynamic iGaming industry, and successfully implementing innovative projects like the Ortak Project. Meeting these challenges will require adaptability, strategic planning, and a commitment to ongoing innovation.