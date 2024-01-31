Nicci Smith, TCSJOHNHUXLEY: “We’ve always seen ICE as a crucial platform for meeting our customers”

Nicci Smith, TCSJOHNHUXLEY managing director UK & Europe, talks about the importance of events like ICE and gives us a hint about the company’s plans for this year’s edition.

Exclusive interview.- TCSJOHNHUXLEY has just celebrated its 50th anniversary and starts 2024 with great plans and expectations. The first step will be to land in London for what will be the last edition of ICE in that city.

Focus Gaming News spoke to Nicci Smith, TCSJOHNHUXLEY managing director UK & Europe, about what the company’s ICE presentation will be like and reflected on the key factors that have kept TCSJOHNHUXLEY at the forefront of the industry.

What does TCSJOHNHUXLEY expect for 2024? What are the main challenges the company will face this year?

2024 promises to be a year of continued growth and innovation for TCSJOHNHUXLEY. We’re looking to expand our presence in developing markets, whilst prioritising the delivery of key projects across our established gaming markets.

We remain focused on developing our product portfolio to align and adapt to evolving regulations and player preferences whilst delivering exceptional service and support to our customers. However, we are mindful of the impact of current world events and the potential economic and geopolitical challenges this may bring.

How is the company preparing for ICE London 2024?

ICE London holds a special place in our hearts. We have been exhibiting at ICE since it started so we will be celebrating the “end of a London era” and pulling out all the stops! You can expect a dazzling showcase of exciting innovations; including our thrilling progressive games, new scaled-down table designs, the game-changing Saturn Wheelmate, and the show-stopping Super Reels Money Wheel – while simultaneously highlighting our world-renowned core products, each one a testament to our unwavering commitment to quality, craftsmanship and reliability.

We will also be taking a nostalgic trip down memory lane, with a presentation looking back at our extensive ICE show history over the years.

After hours, we’ll also be bidding a fond farewell to London by hosting some special customer events and activities.

What can be expected from this last edition of the expo in London? What importance does the company give to these types of events and the opportunity to meet with other members of the industry?

With ICE’s relocation to Barcelona in 2025, this final London edition is expected to attract a larger-than-ever crowd eager to experience the event for the last time in this iconic city.

With early estimates of there being over 45,000 attendees, and with 600 exhibitors ready to unveil the latest trends and technologies across the gaming spectrum, it’s guaranteed to be an event to remember and one not to be missed.

We’ve always seen ICE as a crucial platform for meeting our customers, building relationships and forging new partnerships. It’s also an invaluable opportunity to gather feedback on our latest creations, observe industry trends, and cultivate new and lasting collaborations.

Last year, TCSJOHNHUXLEY unveiled many new innovative products during ICE. Can we expect another ground-breaking presentation this year?

I would say, definitely! We’re enhancing player engagement, bridging the gap between land-based and online experiences, evolving our products in response to the changing needs of our customers, continuing to leverage cutting-edge technologies, all with the aim of creating truly unforgettable gaming moments.

The company recently celebrated its 50 years. What are the keys to staying at the forefront of such a competitive and diverse industry?

Reaching our 50th-anniversary milestone last year reminded us of the key ingredients that have kept us at the forefront of this dynamic and diverse industry. Constant innovation, fuelled by our commitment to research and development, ensures we deliver fresh and exciting products that meet evolving player needs.

Our unwavering dedication to quality guarantees the highest standards of craftsmanship and reliability in everything we do. But most importantly, it’s our focus on building strong customer partnerships and understanding their needs and challenges that truly sets us apart.

TCSJOHNHUXLEY has demonstrated its ability to adapt to changing market conditions and industry trends, ensuring its continued success over the years. All this, backed by an incredible team of people who take pride in what they do.

What is the main trend observed in customer demand?

When it comes to customer demand, we’re observing a fascinating shift towards truly immersive experiences. Players are no longer content with one-size-fits-all entertainment; they crave games that cater to their individual preferences, offering excitement and engagement more tailored to them.

One example is the growing interest in progressive games, where the stakes and rewards continually rise, amplifying the thrill and creating a truly unique journey for players. Not just on one table, but across an entire gaming floor.

Our unwavering commitment to quality ensures that every product we create – from roulette wheels and utility products to cutting-edge digital innovations – is built to deliver not just reliability, but a foundation for creating memorable gaming experiences for players and unquestionable value for our customers.

By staying true to our core values and addressing emerging trends, TCSJOHNHUXLEY is confident in its ability to thrive in the years to come. We look forward to seeing friends old and new, at ICE London 2024 as we raise a toast to innovation, collaboration, and an unforgettable final chapter in London’s ICE saga!