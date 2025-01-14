Konami Gaming awarded exclusive agreement by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation for next generation BC Gold wide area progressive slots

Players will have the chance to enjoy the excitement of BC Gold as a rich video slot experience.

Canadian gambling corporation partners with Konami for the future of its signature slot product brand.

Press release.- The British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) and Konami Gaming announced a province-wide agreement to develop and deploy the next generation of BC Gold, BCLC’s signature wide area progressive (WAP) that has been beloved by players for more than 20 years. Konami Gaming has been awarded the exclusive opportunity to supply the next generation of BC Gold to 27 casino destinations across British Columbia, including 245 new video slot machines, custom software, and signage displays, by spring 2027.

For the first time, players will have the chance to enjoy the excitement of BC Gold as a rich video slot experience—expanding upon the game’s roots as a traditional mechanical reel stepper machine.

Dan Beebe, chief operating officer at BCLC commented: “Since 1999, BC Gold has represented positive community impact and big jackpot potential for millions of guests across British Columbia, as BCLC’s custom-created wide area progressive.”

Then he stated: “Following an extensive, 7-month VRP review process, BCLC is excited to begin development on the next generation of BC Gold slots in partnership with the highest ranked provider for game design, win celebration feature, business/technical requirements, and overall fit: Konami Gaming.”

BC Gold features a 2-level wide area progressive, allowing guests in 27 locations across British Columbia to simultaneously enjoy the chance at a $100,000+ Mystery Gold Jackpot and $500+ Mystery Silver Jackpot—connected and funded through every BC Gold machine in the province. Konami will be the first to reimagine BC Gold as a video slot game while retaining the popular BC Gold name, brand, and character as an enduring reflection of British Columbia’s unique mining history.

Steve Sutherland, president and chief executive officer at Konami Gaming, Inc said: “This agreement is a significant milestone in many years of gaming entertainment partnership between BCLC and Konami Gaming, as we seek to introduce fresh technology improvements, new engagement, and contemporary appeal to the much-loved BC Gold brand.”

Sutherland added: “Our Konami team is focused on complete fulfilment of expectations as we work closely with BCLC to create the future of BC Gold.”