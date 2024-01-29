Mateo Lenoble, Sportradar: “One of the most relevant discussion topics for ICE and the industry is Customer Retention”

Sportradar regional sales director LatAm outlines the company’s main goals for 2024 and expectations for ICE London 2024.

Exclusive interview.- In an exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News, Mateo Lenoble, regional sales director LatAm at Sportradar, revealed how the company is getting ready for the upcoming edition of ICE London. Lenoble also talked about Sportradar’s next steps for 2024.

A new edition of ICE is coming up, what will visitors find at the Sportradar stand?

It is a pleasure to speak with Focus Gaming News once again. We are excited to be attending ICE London. We’ll be showcasing our full portfolio of betting and gaming products.

From a Sales perspective, I’m expecting to see a greater focus on Managed Trading Services, Marketing Services such as ad:s, betting engagement tools, and ORAKO, the Company’s end-to-end sportsbook and player account management solution.

What are your expectations of the show?

At the ICE London, Sportradar will be set up in our usual location at stand S1-140. At events as large as the ICE, we usually have executives from different areas of the company and everyone is prepared to demonstrate some of our dynamic products and services.

We work in a global industry and ICE is one of the few occasions that brings everyone together. We expect to attract the industry’s thought leaders and innovators in this great opportunity to network and share ideas on opportunities, challenges and learnings.

“We work in a global industry and ICE is one of the few occasions that brings everyone together.” Mateo Lenoble, regional sales director LatAm at Sportradar.

What do you think will be the most relevant discussion topics for this year?

At not only ICE but wondering about the industry, one of the themes is Customer Retention – Why operators need to streamline the User Experience to engage the next generation of bettors.

Moving forward, operators will personalize their products to meet the interests and preferences of individual customers rather simply include customers in segments. That’s where Artificial Intelligence-driven solutions like Sportradar’s BET Insights are coming into play, making it easier for operators to serve bettors useful content. The AI models within BET Insights process the data and push out something meaningful for bettors to consider in real-time.

As the next generation of bettors grow in numbers, so they grow in significance to operators as a source of revenue. Making sure the User Experience meets their needs is going to be critical to an operator’s success.

At the end of 2023, Sportradar closed a very important deal with Tennis Data Innovations (TDI). Can you tell us more about this partnership and how it will impact the public?

Sportradar and Tennis Data Innovations (TDI) have entered into a multi-year agreement providing the sports technology company with global data and streaming rights for betting and media data rights for all ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour events.

The partnership, commencing in December 2023, will drive commercial growth for the sport and enhance fan engagement opportunities for the downstream market. Utilizing previously unavailable deep data, Sportradar’s ATP Service+ purpose-built suite of solutions will develop next-generation, value-add products and services. The collaborative partnership will be a catalyst for innovation, allowing us to effectively monetize the relationship while delivering new ways for bettors and fans to experience the sport of tennis.

This partnership is further evidence that Sportradar is committed to delivering engaging experiences for its clients, while effectively monetizing its rightsholder partnerships through the value-added creation of innovative products and solutions.

What are your plans for 2024?

We continue to be the industry leader and its trusted partner because we have developed enduring and valued relationships with our clients and partners that only deepen due to our innovative capabilities. Our best-in-class content portfolio is the fuel which powers our existing products and robust recurring revenues. It is also the catalyst for further core revenue growth, product innovation, deeper monetization, and value creation.

2023 was an exciting year at Sportradar and it has us well-positioned and looking forward to the opportunities ahead of us in 2024.

“Our best-in-class content portfolio is the fuel which powers our existing products and robust recurring revenues.” Mateo Lenoble, regional sales director LatAm at Sportradar.

Globally, looking forward to 2024 we expect to continue on our growth trajectory by leveraging our enhanced content portfolio, which will feature our global NBA and ATP rights, and achieving improved monetization across our product portfolio as we serve the downstream market with value-added products and services.

At Sportradar, we are continually evaluating how to harness new and emerging technologies to problem-solve for clients and drive business value.