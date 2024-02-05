Sarah Robertson, Kambi: “We’ll be at ICE this year with a new campaign message, ‘Together we are limitless’”

Ahead of ICE London 2024, SVP sales Sarah Robertson discusses how Kambi Group’s products are delivering limitless sports betting experiences together with its partners.

Interview.- As Kambi Group prepares to participate in ICE London 2024, Sarah Robertson, SVP Sales, discusses the company’s focus on collaboration with its new campaign message, ‘Together we are limitless.’

Kambi is set to participate in the upcoming edition of ICE London 2024. What will the company focus on at the event?

We’ll be at ICE this year with a new campaign message, ‘Together we are limitless’. We are really enthused by this campaign as it underscores the power of collaboration and unity, not only within the Kambi Group but with our partners too with whom we are pushing boundaries, embracing innovation and reshaping the limits of what can be achieved in the sports betting industry.

Our unique proposition, which not only includes the Kambi sportsbook but Abios, Shape Games and Tzeract, really sets us apart in the market. Abios specialises in esports, Shape Games excels in frontend expertise and Tzeract is pioneering AI-powered trading to unlock the next dimension of sports betting. The synergy among these divisions within the Kambi Group creates a comprehensive and unbeatable product tailored to meet the diverse strategic needs of any operator.

What are the company’s main goals for the show?

ICE is always one of the highlights of the industry calendar and provides a valuable platform for Kambi to engage with a global audience, including partners, prospects, investors, regulators and media. That this is the show’s last time in London lends it extra impact, and attendees can expect to see the full strength of our product portfolio in action.

We can’t wait to share our vision for the future of sports betting which we believe holds limitless opportunities for Kambi, our partners and their players.

In December 2023, the Brazilian Senate finally passed its gambling regulations for sports betting and online casino. What does this mean for you and what are the challenges to be faced in this new market that has opened up?

With a population of more than 200 million people, Brazil clearly has the potential to become one of the world’s biggest regulated sports betting markets. As such, the Brazilian Senate’s approval of gambling regulations is a positive development for Kambi, aligning with our focus on regulated markets and on a continent where Kambi has already established itself as the premium sports betting supplier.

"Brazil clearly has the potential to become one of the world's biggest regulated sports betting markets." Sarah Robertson, SVP sales at Kambi Group.

However, it’s important to note that Brazil does already have an established grey sports betting market and new entrants will face stiff competition from established brands. The comparisons made with the US following the repeal of PASPA are not quite accurate as the Brazilian market will not go from zero to 100 overnight.

This is why choosing the right sportsbook partner is so important. With Kambi, operators know that they are partnering with the industry’s leading B2B sportsbook with a cutting-edge product localised for the Latin American market – including favourites such as soccer, tennis and esports from Abios – and a strong track record of supporting existing market leaders and growing tier two operators into tier ones.

Can you discuss Kambi’s product strategy and how that is evolving?

Kambi’s vision is to be the pioneer of next-generation betting entertainment that players demand and operators can’t compete without. At the heart of this approach is a commitment to providing partners with a product that has the flexibility to tailor to their strategic needs and priorities, whether they are seeking to fully, partially or selectively outsource their sports betting technology.

In achieving this Kambi Group has evolved to not only be the world’s most trusted turnkey sportsbook provider but a sports betting powerhouse comprised of four separate brands and product divisions.

Kambi Group’s services now not only include our award-winning turnkey sportsbook but also an increasingly open platform and a range of standalone sports betting services. These standalone services include innovative UX and UI powered by front-end specialists Shape Games, comprehensive esports data and odds from industry leader Abios, and unique AI-powered trading and product creation capabilities from Tzeract.

No matter the scope of an operator’s unique requirements or sports betting ambitions, the Kambi Group offers a range of services which can be packaged to suit all.

With the advance of technology and the appearance of new resources, it is increasingly difficult to attract new audiences, how do you handle this at Kambi?

As the industry’s leading sportsbook provider for more than a decade, we have seen the sports betting market undergo numerous changes during that time. Regulation, technology and shifting consumer habits have often been the catalysts behind many of these, and Kambi has frequently been at the forefront of driving them.

Moving forward, we believe that data and AI are going to be fundamental to how sports betting evolves, particularly with players demanding greater control over their betting experience and increasingly shifting towards end-user curated markets.

Recognising these trends, Kambi launched its AI-powered trading service Tzeract, which is setting a new industry standard for odds compiling, trading and risk management. Available as a standalone module for the first time, Tzeract is pioneering the next dimension of sports betting with fully automated odds compiling and trading, as well as advanced bet builder and cash out.

Tzeract products can also be taken alongside Kambi odds through a single API integration. The incorporation of such game-changing technology into an operator’s sportsbook can run the risk of being a resource and time-intensive process, but this single integration means Tzeract can seamlessly and swiftly enhance the offering of any operator.

The reaction so far has been incredibly positive and I am really looking forward to discussing with operators at ICE how our odds feeds can really enhance the sportsbook experience for their players.

Which other industry events are you planning to attend next?

There are several industry events which form an important part of Kambi’s calendar, and we are always excited to attend any global event where we can contribute in sharing best practice and building those all-important relationships with stakeholders from throughout the industry.

Looking ahead to the rest of 2024, we are excited to be attending trade shows such as the Indian Gaming Tradeshow & Convention, SBC Lisbon and G2E, as well as prestigious networking events like the EGR Power 50.