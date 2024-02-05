Evolution to showcase new Lightning Storm Live Game Show at ICE as part of its 120-plus games roadmap for 2024

Evolution Group will showcase a selection of its planned 120-plus new online games for 2024 from its Group brands on stand N1-100 at ICE London.

Press release.- Evolution Group will showcase a selection of its planned 120-plus new online games for 2024 from its Group brands — Evolution, NetEnt, Red Tiger, Ezugi, Big Time Gaming, Nolimit City, and DigiWheel — on stand N1-100 at ICE London.

Amongst new Evolution titles being premiered at the show is Lightning Storm, described as “the biggest, most epic Lightning game yet” in Evolution’s multi-award-winning Lightning family of games. In a captivating live game show with a mega-money wheel featuring DigiWheel patented technology, Lightning Storm offers electrifying fun with its instant payouts and five thrilling bonus games including a huge multiplier wall.

A second new Lightning title from Evolution making its debut is Lightning Dragon Tiger, a super-charged version of the classic Asian card game, now infused with electrifying multipliers and dramatic studio effects.

Adding to the live casino game choice, Ezugi showcases their new Fortune Pusher title, as well as further exciting new live gaming possibilities. Fortune Pusher is the first product of this collaboration – a live, online, arcade-style coin-pusher game in which players control a physical arcade machine from their desktop, tablet, or smartphone using a joystick in the game’s user interface.

Complementing the extensive live casino and live game show line-up from Evolution and Ezugi is a huge and wide-ranging selection of titles from Evolution Group’s slot brands.

NetEnt leads with two new headline games. In Cursed Treasure, players unravel ancient secrets, gather symbols in a mystical Chalice for random, escalating cash prizes in the main game, collect Dynamite scatters to trigger even more prizes or plunge directly into Free Spins with a Buy Feature option.

In RAGE, the combined might of the Barbarian, Assassin, Archer, and Sorceress conquer the chaos and claim monumental triumphs by unleashing 2×2 Colossal Symbols, initiating chain re-spins, and a host of other exciting features.

Red Tiger premieres Primate King Megaways, the eagerly awaited sequel to 2021’s Primate King. In this new untamed jungle expedition, players collect gold coins to evolve the Primate Wild, which covers an entire reel, through three stages while also filling up the Rage bar to trigger Free Spins.

Big Time Gaming, creators of the MegawaysTM mechanic, hit the target with their new online arcade adventure, Trigger Happy. Wilds, multipliers, bombs and trigger coins are all part of the fun as players set their sights on a 5×5 grid where every win sets off a mesmerizing cascade of explosive reactions.

Nolimit City continues with its trademark dark and provocative themes, blazing the trail with Fire In The Hole 2, the explosive sequel to their popular 2021 release Fire In The Hole. Grab your dynamite, venture deep underground where the sun doesn’t shine – and prepare for an absolute blast.

Todd Haushalter, Evolution’s chief product officer, said: “We have said many times that we are launching the biggest, most complex, and most expensive game we have ever made – and that is true again this year with our newest game show, Lightning Storm.

“With its five distinct bonus rounds, the development of this game is the equivalent of making six different games. The idea here is to show players where Lightning Roulette and the rest of the Lightning family comes from. It gives players a sort of look behind the curtain and I believe it will be our biggest game since Crazy Time.”

Haushalter added: “Game shows get all the attention and they are the most important games for separating our offering from other live providers. However, the 2024 roadmap also gives plenty of attention to the big three core games of Roulette, Blackjack, and Baccarat, with new innovations coming for each of these.

“We will also be launching new slot innovations, bonusing systems, and new ways to play slots – trying to advance the online slot space as a whole. In other words, there is something for everyone in the 2024 roadmap and we could not be more excited!”