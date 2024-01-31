Thomas Engstberger: “Amatic is coming to ICE London with new products”

Amatic Sales Manager spoke to Focus Gaming News about how the company is preparing for ICE London 2024.

Exclusive interview.- ICE London 2024 is right around the corner and the gaming industry is ready to shine in this last edition in the UK capital. Thomas Engstberger, Sales Manager at Amatic, granted an exclusive interview to Focus Gaming News to reveal the company’s expectations ahead of the show, trends and upcoming releases.

How are you preparing for ICE London 2024? How do you think this last edition in London will be experienced?

As London will be the venue for ICE for one last time this year, I look back on wonderful and fun memories from past exhibitions here in London. After taking part for several years now, we look back with a great deal of nostalgia. However, it will not change the preparations as we still aim to ensure the best possible experience for customers and visitors before we look forward to taking on new opportunities with the relocation of the ICE to Barcelona in 2025.

What products are you planning to present at the show?

We welcome people to visit our booth S6-330, to get an overview of both, new and internationally established products. Amatic’s product portfolio includes individual cabinets, jackpot system solutions, a highly diverse game library for booth, land-based and online operators and of course the Roulette Grand Jeu, Amatic’s automatic roulette solution. If you take all this into account, there are hardly any solutions or products that Amatic does not offer.

Last year ended with the presentation of the linked progressive jackpot system Multi-Link. What feedback did you receive?

We have received consistently positive feedback. Linked progressive jackpot systems are becoming increasingly popular with players as they offer the chance for higher rewards. Especially in order to catch up in other markets, we are constantly trying to expand our linked progressive jackpot products and are always working to improve and develop new ones.

What assessment does Amatic make about 2023?

2023 was another successful year. We can be proud of the company’s development. We were able to acquire new customers and markets again this year and strengthen relationships with existing customers and markets.

“The brand Amatic stands for high quality manufacturing in combination with state-of-the-art technology and I think that Amatic was able to fulfil expectations again this year.” Thomas Engstberger, Sales Manager at Amatic.

What new gaming trends do you consider will emerge in the next months?

People want things quicker and faster than ever, with the capacity to enjoy several things simultaneously any time across various devices. Gone are the days when people sat at the roulette table and focused solely on the ball. Nowadays, there are opportunities to play several roulette games at the same time. And of course, there is also the use of artificial intelligence, which is gaining more and more usage. If you look at how quickly artificial intelligence has developed in just a few months, it’s safe to say that it will continue to make inroads and play an even greater role in 2024.

Can you tell us about any new releases for 2024?

As previously mentioned, Amatic is coming to ICE London with new products. From land-based cabinets to online games, a range of new products are on display. The R&D team is working hard in the background to ensure that Amatic can always shine with new products.

“Good development takes time and we will see what new releases Amatic can show off in 2024.” Thomas Engstberger, Sales Manager at Amatic.

But the best thing to do is to visit the booth S6-330 and have a look for yourself.