Amusnet expands collaboration with Betsson to elevate Greek gaming experiences

The partnership highlights the shared vision of growth of both companies.

Press release.- After a successful launch in Italy, Amusnet is excited to expand its collaboration with Betsson in Greece. This next partnership phase highlights a shared vision for growth as Amusnet’s advanced portfolio joins forces with Betsson’s local insights to elevate the country’s gaming landscape.

Jelena Stankovic, country manager at Amusnet Greece stated: “Greece is a dynamic market with immense potential, and this collaboration underscores Amusnet’s commitment to delivering tailored solutions that align with the local needs. By combining our cutting-edge technology with Betsson’s expertise, we aim to set a new benchmark for excellence in the region.”

Anastasios Apostolou, casino manager in Greece at Betsson., commented: “We are so proud to partner with an industry leader like Amusnet. Collaborating with some of the best providers is a priority for us, and partnering with Amusnet was a natural choice. Their games have proven success worldwide, and many of them are already well-known and highly valued by players in Greece.”

Players can find some of the company’s top-notch titles on Betsson’s platform, such as 7 & Crystals, Vampire Bites, 100 Bulky Fruits, Cocktail Rush, Fruits & Gold, 20 Golden Coins, Shining Crown, Burning Hot and many more.

7 & Crystals is a vibrant video game blending the classic slot spirit with a dazzling, modern twist. Featuring a 3-reel setup with 5 fixed pay lines, the game includes nine symbols that form winning combinations for exciting prizes. Instead of traditional fruit symbols, players will encounter shiny gems and precious stones. Additional features include the thrilling Jackpot Cards mystery game and a Bonus Spin Mode, adding layers of excitement to this gem-inspired slot.

Vampire Bites is a gothic-themed slot that invites players into a world of mystery and dark allure. Set on 5 reels with 5 fixed pay lines, the game combines haunting visuals with an atmosphere of suspense, capturing the essence of vampire lore. Each spin reveals hidden treasures, with wild symbols and dark creatures adding to the thrill. The immersive design and eerie soundtrack evoke the thrill of the night, making Vampire Bites a captivating experience for fans of the supernatural.