Sportingtech and CreedRoomz forge partnership to redefine live casino gaming

The deal aims to elevate the gaming experience for operators and players alike.

Press release.- CreedRoomz has announced a strategic partnership with Sportingtech, a provider of turnkey betting and gaming solutions. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in delivering live casino experience to operators and players worldwide.

The partnership leverages CreedRoomz’s portfolio of over 25 live games, including titles like Aurum Roulette, Keno and Deluxe Roulette. With advanced features such as exclusive multipliers, customised tables, and seamless mobile optimisation, CreedRoomz continues to set new standards in the live casino industry.

CreedRoomz is set to introduce new show games, including Richie Roulette, Richie Wheel, and Mr First Live, with more exciting titles on the horizon. These new titles bring fresh and dynamic gameplay to operators and players alike.

Richie Roulette introduces a thrilling mini-game where players can unlock multipliers by matching fruit symbols with potential payouts of up to 2300x. Richie Wheel features a large spinning wheel packed with multipliers of up to 1000x. Mr First Live introduces multiple winning patterns, bonus rounds, and dynamic animations, ensuring an engaging experience from start to finish.

Robert Nevill, senior commercial manager at Sportingtech, said: “CreedRoomz’s innovative approach and diverse game portfolio provide an unparalleled edge for our operators. This partnership ensures that we can deliver engaging, high-quality live casino experiences that captivate players and drive operator success.”

Lusine Voskanyan, CreedRoomz’s business development manager, shared her enthusiasm for the collaboration: “Partnering with Sportingtech allows us to reach new markets and bring our localized live casino solutions to a broader audience. Together, we aim to elevate the gaming experience for operators and players alike.”

This collaboration ensures that Sportingtech’s operator network can deliver premium, secure, and localised live casino experiences on a global scale.