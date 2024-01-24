Amusnet breaks the ground with the official premiere of its first-ever slot cabinet series at ICE

Amusnet presents its new slogan: “We Master Gaming.”

Press release.- Amusnet is setting the stage for a new level of gaming excellence to be demonstrated at ICE London 2024. The company launches its first-ever slot cabinet series at one of the most anticipated global gaming expos, taking place at ExCeL London, 6th – 8th of February.

Thus, the leading international casino solutions company is making a bold statement for its dedication to technology and innovation, elevating its positioning to an all-casino solutions provider. The shift is followed by a new company slogan: “We Master Gaming.”

“The land-based vertical release marks a new stage of Amusnet’s business development as a company and B2B partner. It is a culmination of our mission to provide a full spectrum of gaming entertainment, catering to a wider audience and diverse preferences. We are presenting our first Type S series of slot cabinets, developed internally by a huge team of professionals with tangible experience in the land-based industry. Our goal is to provide premium experiences to a new segment of players, soon introducing the complete original slot portfolio of Amusnet. We’ve broken new ground, and we are looking forward to this exciting journey with a kick-off at ICE!,” shares Ivo Georgiev, CEO at Amusnet.

In line with the ICE 2024 concept, Amusnet is bringing to the expo “a pure declaration for more innovative and premium gaming experiences.” Under the impressive kinetic light roof installation, the 625 sqm space of the double-deck booth S4-550 is designed to offer an “incredible expo atmosphere both for business and pleasure”: 10 premium meeting rooms, lounge areas, 2 bars, one of them a giant one on the ground floor, where visitors can try the exclusive cocktail menu, inspired by Amusnet’s famous slots.

Amusnet is also announcing what more to expect at their stand:

Brand new TYPE S Series of slot cabinets

TYPE S is the company’s first-ever high-end slot cabinet series, manufactured according to the utmost standards of the global Land-based casino industry. The game portfolio features Amusnet’s award-winning titles such as Fruits & Gold, Drops of Water, 20 Golden Coins, and Cocktail Rush. The TYPE S slot cabinet series will be introduced under the headline “The Foremost of its Type,” bringing together state-of-the-art technology, premium design, and exceptional player engagement for an extraordinary gaming experience. The entire ground floor of stand S4-550 will offer various options for visitors to explore all three Type S models and available configurations.

“We hold great pride in the development of our first-ever slot cabinet series. It is a result of an impressive investment and 2 years of relentless dedication to R&D, technical design, construction, software, and game portfolio precision. Do not miss the chance to experience TYPE S firsthand at ICE, explore the thrill, and discover new business opportunities! See you there!” shares Borislav Marinov, Head of Land-Based Business Development at Amusnet.

Slot games with awesome graphics

The online slot game selection will feature a range of Amusnet’s top-performing titles such as Extra Crown, Secrets of Sherwood, and Candy Palace, as well as its latest 5-reel slots Kemet`s Treasures, 100 Golden Coins, Dancing Dead, Cavemen & Dinosaurs, Phoenix Star, 40 Golden Coins. Exclusively at ICE visitors will have the chance to try Amusnet’s upcoming releases Dragon’s Birth and Clover Islands, packed up with special features, such as Buy Bonus, Pick me Bonus, Pots Bonus, Free Spins with Dragon Wheel, and Symbol Upgrade.

“The new slot titles that we bring to ICE signify our commitment to delivering even more stunning graphics, captivating animations, and feature-packed gameplay. With its 3 Scatter Symbols, Clover Islands for instance is a top-notch entertainment with various ways to win. Catching the Leprechaun invites players to the Clover Islands Bonus – a Wheel of Fortune that can award 24 different multipliers. The Golden Bonus gives players a chance to win up to 500x their bet. Landing Luck Chest Symbols triggers a Pick Me Bonus game for an opportunity to collect even more amazing multipliers. Join us at ICE to be abreast of the latest developments in the casino world,” shares Yordan Georgiev, head of Casino Division at Amusnet.

Live Casino offerings

Amusnet will unveil the upcoming Baccarat and Dynamic Sic Bo games, which add to the diverse range of offerings and enhance the high-performing Amusnet Live Casino vertical. Packed with an Asian elegance, lightning-fast gameplay, and immersive real-time streaming, both Baccarat and Dynamic Sic Bo games are hosted by live dealers 24/7 and feature Amusnet’s famous Jackpot Cards bonus game.

A chance to win an iPhone 15 and a Kindle

Amusnet’s booth is traditionally a central hub of expo entertainment offering great atmosphere, music, and experience. Moreover, this year all visitors to the expo will have the chance to play an exclusive memory cards game on a giant iTab smart table at the booth lounge area or remotely, by scanning a QR code. The two grand prizes, an iPhone 15 and a Kindle will be given to winners in a lucky draw, executed at Amusnet booth S4-550 at 17:00 on the 6th and 7th of Feb.