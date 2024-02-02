SOFTSWISS Casino Platform unveils AI-driven Event Streaming

The Event Streaming feature facilitates real-time monitoring of casino player actions and continuously broadcasts ongoing statistics.

Press release.- The SOFTSWISS Casino Platform, an award-winning software solution for online casinos, integrates AI into Event Streaming and updates its Bonus API.

Regularly utilised by 80 per cent of connected users, the Event Streaming feature facilitates real-time monitoring of casino player actions and continuously broadcasts ongoing statistics. In the latest update, this functionality was expanded to encompass additional events like casino tournaments, player updates, prizes, balance transactions, payment topics, and more.

The Casino Platform goes a step further by integrating predictive analytics, specifically Event Streaming AI. The upgraded package leverages machine learning to generate predictive data, including anticipated Lifetime Value (LTV) and churn rates, and detect substandard affiliate traffic.

Predictive data helps operators create target audiences, identify VIP players, and spot those at risk of leaving. Armed with insights, they can better engage these groups, potentially extending player retention and reducing spending. By identifying low-quality traffic, operators can adjust and optimise advertising resources accordingly.

Moreover, Event Streaming data enhances the precision of personalised bonus issuance through the Bonus API. This feature recently received an update with a ‘total duration’ attribute, merging the activation and wagering periods for bonuses. Another improvement includes direct activation of free spins through the Bonus API, addressing the prior issue where free spins were issued but had yet to be activated.

Ivan Borschyov, Head of Business Operations at SOFTSWISS Casino Platform, comments: “We are excited to unveil the latest updates to the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform, featuring the integration of machine learning into Event Streaming and simplified bonus management. These enhancements empower operators with more efficient, data-driven tools for player engagement and business optimisation.

See also: SOFTSWISS certified as Great Place to Work

Accurate forecasting and planning enable operators to predict changes in player activity and proactively mitigate risks. We are confident these innovations will set a new standard in online gaming management, further solidifying SOFTSWISS’ leadership in the industry.”

Last year, the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform obtained GLI-19 certification, streamlining the new market entry for operators interested in using the SOFTSWISS Turnkey Solution.

The SOFTSWISS team will be at ICE London 2024 at Stand N8-231, ready to share their latest advancements and discuss its products with the iGaming community.