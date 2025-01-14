Ugnius Simelionis: ”TG Lab thinks global and acts local”

Ugnius Simelionis, chief executive officer at TG Lab, shares insights into the company’s plans for the Latin American market.

Exclusive interview.- Speaking to Focus Gaming News, Ugnius Simelionis, chief executive officer at TG Lab, outlines TG Lab’s plans to become the continent’s leading platform provider following its major rollout with Stake across Colombia, Peru and Brazil, as well as its unmatched level of localised service following its acquisition of Brazil’s SysGaming.

As one of LatAm’s top-tier platform providers – what does it take to be the best in the market?

In a word, personalisation. You need to think global but act local. At TG Lab, we understand that the LatAm market is becoming increasingly competitive. However, LatAm is not a homogenous market – its diverse range of cultures, languages and player behaviours demand tailored solutions. TG Lab’s platform is designed to empower our partners with the tools to deliver bespoke experiences that resonate deeply with their audiences within each market in which they operate.

Through our tailor-made software – which features our Player Account Management (PAM) system, local payment solutions, best-in-class BI reporting and cutting-edge retail and agency software – we are giving our operator partners the tools to leverage player data and create tailored offers, game recommendations, and engagement strategies, ensuring every local player feels valued and understood.

What sets TG Lab apart is our commitment to collaborating with our partners and our unmatched ability to deliver a product that aligns with their specific business needs. We don’t just provide a platform; we work closely with our partners to understand their vision, share insights and adapt solutions that drive growth. This combination of innovation, adaptability and local expertise is why TG Lab continues to be a trusted partner for success in the LatAm region with some of the market’s biggest brands.

Talk us through your expansion story – what’s the history of TG Lab and why do you see so much opportunity here?

TG Lab began with a mission to revolutionise the igaming industry through innovation, agility and client-centric solutions. We are a forward-thinking force within the igaming sector that specialises in providing best-in-class B2B platforms across sportsbook, igaming, lottery and financial services. Our goal is to take the best from the IT industry and deliver to our partners some of the industry’s best solutions – all under one roof.

In the last 15 years, we’ve expanded strategically into diverse markets across Europe, building a robust platform that empowers operators to excel in highly competitive environments. In total, we’ve launched over 25 major brands across 16 regulated markets – spanning LatAm, Canada, Europe, Africa and Asia.

Looking at the last 12 months, we’ve expanded our footprint into Latin America via our partnership with leading operator, Stake – which is how we’ve made a name for ourselves here. We’ve now also building on our presence in the region after acquiring Brazilian software provider and games studio, SysGaming. LatAm presents unparalleled opportunities for both TG Lab and the wider gambling industry due to its dynamic growth, a rapidly increasing online player base and the region’s cultural passion for gaming. Our plan is to be the best – and deliver the best.

How important is localisation to have a true edge?

Localisation is no longer just a ‘nice to have’ – it’s absolutely essential for success in the gaming industry. Players around the world no longer expect seamless experiences tailored to their language, culture, and preferred payment methods – they demand that. As I’ve already said, you need to think global but act local.

TG Lab’s platform supports multi-language interfaces, diverse currencies and localised payment solutions, enabling our partners to deliver truly authentic offerings. By embedding localisation into every facet, we help operators build trust and loyalty across a range of different markets.

In LatAm, specifically, our recent acquisition of SysGaming gives us the opportunity to take our localisation up a notch. With a team and office located in Foz do Iguacu in Brazil’s southernmost state, Parana.SysGaming already has a presence here, powering major local operators including Paraguay’s state monopoly Aposta.la and Argentina’s Playcet. Thanks to their local team – which we’ll now be putting huge resources behind, we now have very ambitious plans for further growth as a truly unmatched localised service.

For major operators – what’s the big pitch to partner up with TG Lab, how are you looking to be the best on the continent?

Our pitch is simple: flexibility, innovation and tailor-made solutions. With 15 years of experience under our belt, TG Lab’s platform has been built to adapt to each of our partners, enabling major operators to craft personalised experiences at scale while meeting complex regulatory requirements.

Our cutting-edge technology integrates seamlessly with localised tools, offering unmatched agility to navigate LatAm’s diverse markets. With a deep understanding of the region and a commitment to collaborative growth, TG Lab empowers operators to outpace competition and become market leaders.

Onto your exciting news last week and your Brazil debut with Stake – can you talk us through your launch?

Our track record of success with Stake across LatAm is the reason why they have chosen us to take the brand live in Brazil. We’ll be delivering our world-class platform, front-end and bespoke mobile apps to one of Brazil’s most popular brands as it eyes up further global expansion in 2025.

Initially, I believe that Brazil will be a highly competitive space, with many operators vying for market share. But as we’ve seen in the US after PASPA was repealed, there will only be a handful of brands that can endure the long race.

Many brands will overspend or lack the necessary quality and financial backing, leading to exits, mergers, or acquisitions. This is exactly what we’ve seen in the US – which is now dominated by four big brands.

Our approach focuses on readiness, sustainability and leveraging local expertise will give our partners the tools they need to thrive in this competitive environment.

To achieve that, our focus will be on building highly localised solutions, from payment methods and Portuguese-language interfaces – to compliance with Brazil’s evolving regulations – with all of this being done in real-time.

Over the next 12 months, we also have plans to double or even triple the size of our team in Brazil, which is already close to 30 people. This will give us unmatched local expertise, giving us the tools to elevate our partners’ operations.

In short, no other competing supplier can now match what we’ve got ready to deliver.