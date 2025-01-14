Stretch Network launches redesigned mobile version

Stretch Network is celebrating its mobile version redesign with freerolls.

Press release.- Stretch Network is thrilled to share that its redesigned mobile version is live today (January 14). This upgrade introduces a host of improvements, including faster performance, a sleek, user-friendly interface, and enhanced reliability, providing players with a seamless poker experience across mobile devices.

To mark this exciting milestone, Stretch Network is hosting a series of daily freerolls with a total prize pool of €15,000. Running from January 14 to 24, each day features a guaranteed €500 prize. The grand finale will be the €10,000 Main Event Freeroll on January 25 at 17:00 (UTC+0).

“This is the perfect opportunity to engage your audience and encourage them to experience the benefits of the upgraded mobile version. With smoother gameplay and faster performance, players will have more reasons to stay engaged and keep playing,” said the company.

Stretch Network invites everyone to let audiences know about this exciting update, the improved player experience, and the incredible prize opportunities. “Make sure to highlight the launch celebrations and the added value this new mobile version brings to operators and players alike,” concludes the company.