Lynon: when SaaS meets igaming

Combining igaming and SaaS expertise, Lynon team takes the path of institutional approach, offering only long-term solutions for higher scalability.

Press release.- Lynon enters the B2B igaming industry with its SaaS solutions for operators, creating the perfect environment for launching businesses in minutes.

As the philosophy and semantics behind the company’s name “Lynon” suggest, the vision of Lynon is all about forming and providing a trustworthy environment and expertise that businesses can “Lean on” and start operating right away.

Lynon prioritises institutional solutions and approaches in any innovation and problem-solving procedure, refusing to provide short-term, temporary solutions, and instead creating the SaaS environment where businesses grow along with the technological advancements of the industry. Thus, combining igaming and SaaS expertise, Lynon team takes the path of institutional approach, offering only long-term solutions for higher scalability.

With the one-window solution of iGaming Platform and Back Office, Lynon allows operators to manage all their components in a comprehensive and easy-to-use platform, use the multi-wallet support, carry out localisation, reporting, and more with only one login.

Prioritising operator’s time, Lynon helps operators go live in 15 minutes as soon as their brand assets and market targets are set up. This game-changer launch-time speed gives a huge advantage to newcomer operators in the world of igaming.

Moreover, Lynon guarantees no downtimes due to the solution of modular systems with micro-service architecture, preventing interruptions of any parts during updates, improvements or errors of other constituents.

Other must-haves are Lynon’s Gamification Tools “Spinner Winner” and “Request a Bonus” developed to enhance user loyalty and boost player engagement. Operators use “Wheel Win” to acquire and retain users through an achievement-prize system, letting users assure that they will win with “Wheel Win”; while, “Request a Bonus” Automated Behaviorist Bonus Request Tool gives players the opportunity to request personalized bonuses of deposit, turnover, loss, and mystery kinds depending on their activity.

Learn more about the full potential of SaaS solutions and advantages in igaming at www.lynon.com

Meet Lynon on ICE Barcelona 2025. Visit stand number 2K46 to take part in Auction for 3 Ready-To-Launch Websites starting from €499, as well as book a meeting to learn more about the exclusive offer of Fully Operating Website only for €5000 during the ICE days, and the overall potential of Lynon’s SaaS solutions in igaming.



