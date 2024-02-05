Tsvetomira Drumeva, EGT Digital: “The products we have selected to showcase will make our stand one of the most visited places during ICE”

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, discusses the company’s plans to showcase its expanding portfolio of games and its all-in-one platform, X-Nave at ICE London 2024.

Exclusive interview.- Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, spoke with Focus Gaming News about her expectations for the upcoming ICE London 2024 event and reflected on the company’s successful partnerships in 2023 and their ambitious plans for growth in 2024.

She also provided a glimpse into EGT Digital’s strategic focus on expanding its global presence and its anticipation for the regulation of online gaming in Brazil.

EGT Digital will attend ICE London 2024. What expectations do you have for this event? What are you planning to show?

This will be EGT Digital’s second participation in ICE London and I am confident that the products we have selected to showcase will make our stand one of the most visited places during the show.

We will demonstrate our ever-growing portfolio of games, currently including over 100 slots, with the main highlight being the brand-new cascade title Sugar Duke, which is part of the bestselling Clover Chance jackpot.

We will also show numerous new additions and upgrades on our in-house developed all-in-one platform X-Nave, whose 4 modules: Sportsbook product, Casino aggregator, CRM Engine and Payment Gateway, can be both part of the complete solution or operate independently, as they allow integration with solutions of third-party providers.

In 2023, the company secured numerous partnerships, do you expect to achieve the same volume of deals this year?

Yes, that’s right, 2023 was very successful for EGT Digital in terms of new partnerships. We have gained great momentum, which I believe we will maintain in 2024 as well.

Having in mind our new high-potential product solutions and the popularity we already enjoy in a number of markets around the world, I would say that this year we have chances to even double the number of the concluded deals.

During the past 12 months, EGT Digital also expanded its horizons and currently has a presence in over 50 countries worldwide. Which markets do you plan to reach in 2024?

We plan to solidify our positions in Europe. We will be focused also on the region of Latin America, where our games are accepted very well too. We see great potential for development in Asia, as well as in Africa, where we recently started partnerships with two of the biggest gaming platforms in South Africa.

I believe that local markets have great potential for our products and in 2024 we will be able to significantly expand our presence there.

What is your analysis of the progress in the regulation of gambling in large markets such as Brazil, for example?

Regulation of online gaming in Brazil is long anticipated. The local market offers enormous opportunities and we are looking forward to start operation there. The operators can count on us to support them with our products, which I am confident will help them achieve even greater success and strengthen their positions in the country.

How are the following months going for EGT Digital?

In 2024, EGT Digital will participate in numerous events, including all SiGMA exhibitions, the first two of which are SiGMA EURASIA in Dubai and SiGMA Africa in Cape Town. Another show on our list for the month of March is the Irish Gaming Show, giving us the opportunity to meet with current and potential customers from another region of great interest to us.