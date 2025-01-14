SYNOT Group: “ICE Barcelona brings some new challenges and a lot of opportunities to us”

Focus Gaming News spoke to Miroslav Valenta and Roland Andrýsek, sales directors at SYNOT Group about the company’s plans for ICE Barcelona 2025.

Exclusive interview – A new edition of ICE Barcelona 2025, one of the most important events in the industry is just around the corner. There, the main companies in the sector will meet to learn about the latest trends, meet with their customers, showcase their innovations and close new partnership deals.

SYNOT Group, a leading provider of gaming systems and casino equipment, will be present at the event and will seek to be a protagonist thereby presenting its wide range of innovations. Sales directors Miroslav Valenta and Roland Andrýsek, caught up with Focus Gaming News to explain all.

This will be the first edition of ICE to be held in Barcelona, after its historic farewell to London last year. Valenta said: “There is a lot of expectation obviously because it’s after a lot of years. The show is moving from London to Barcelona. It brings some new challenges, but it brings a lot of new opportunities, especially for us.

“What I can mention is that one of the expectations is actually to have an even bigger attendance in the number of visitors compared to London not only because of the capacity of the place but also I believe that we can expect more visitors coming from example from Latin America since it’s, for a lot of reasons, easier for visitors from LatAm to come to Spain that to the UK maybe.”

SYNOT Group is also looking forward to the new edition of ICE because this year, having changed the location of the event, not only to a new city but also to a larger space, the company was able to double the size of its stand compared to last year.

Regarding the key products and innovations SYNOT Group will showcase at ICE Barcelona, Andrýsek said the company will present its latest gaming technologies, including its brand-new modular cabinet, the ST2-32, which will make its debut at the event.

There are also going to be some innovations related to the software as the Firebird Series and also products from other types of software developers which the company has based on its existing markets and experience. Apart from that, SYNOT Group has a brand completely new solution, Gamifire Prime, a new game set featuring more than 20 captivating titles with sophisticated graphics and bonus features.

In the online segment, Andrýsek said the company will showcase the new games that SYNOT Games has developed and there will also be space for the existing portfolio of more than 200 games that the company has. The unit will also showcase PEAK, a cutting-edge retention tool that empowers operators to create and run highly engaging promotions, and all of the other retention functionalities the company has.

“And last but not least, as a game platform provider, we are going to present our gaming platforms that we are operating online together with sports betting solutions which we have,” he added.

As for the company’s goals for 2025, Valenta said that SYNOT Group has a long-term strategy that they want to follow in the upcoming years. “We are trying to expand our product portfolio in both segments, online and land-based, so that’s the strategy we stick to. We also want to deliver faster and more products and obviously with the casino management system which will be able actually to connect both worlds and players, from online and land-based. This is another very important strategy. We aim to be multichannel, so we are expanding our teams not only sales teams but also and mainly development teams across Europe.”

The other strategy the company follows is to expand its reach. “There are new markets and new territories on our radar which we are currently working on to penetrate,” he added.

SYNOT Group is extremely strong in the European region; the company has also a footprint in the African region, Asia and Latin America. “In 2025, we are planning to be more aggressive in the Latin American region and further expand in the African countries where we have not enough share market at the time,” Valenta said.

